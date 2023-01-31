ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose

A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
BOULDER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado

There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado

(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik

The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?

Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?

When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
COLORADO STATE
