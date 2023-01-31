Read full article on original website
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
Can a Broken Tail Light Ticket Get Your DL Suspended in Colorado?
I came across a hotly contested post on social media where someone was complaining their license had been suspended because they got a ticket for having a broken tail light on their car. My first thought was there was absolutely no way that was possible. The vast majority of commenters...
Another 100+ MPH Speeding Teen from Colorado Busted in Nebraska
There must be something in the water that is giving teenagers from Colorado the uncontrollable urge to flee from Nebraska State Troopers at speeds of over 100 MPH. Why do we say this? Because this is the second incident in less than two weeks that a Colorado teenager has tried to outrun law enforcement in the Cornhusker State.
Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose
A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers
If you are living and/or driving in Colorado and haven't learned how to drive in Colorado, this letter is for you. Too Many Avoidable Accidents Are Causing Needless Delays. Every winter, I-70 is shut down for hours at a time because of avoidable accidents. Quite often, drivers are going too fast for the conditions and they end up losing control of their vehicle. The result can be a road closure that lasts anywhere from an hour to half a day - or more. The impact on thousands of I-70 travelers is enormous.
These Food Chains Can Only Be Found in Colorado
There are hundreds of restaurants throughout the state of Colorado. Many of these eateries are famous national chains, like In-N-Out and Marco's Pizza, while dozens of others are local establishments, only. Fortunately for foodies dining out in the Centennial State, several delicious restaurant chains (with 5 or more locations) can...
FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado
(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
Colorado Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
Moo-Yah: Cow Rescued After Falling Through Frozen Colorado Pond
South of Erie and north of Lafayette, Colorado, there lies a pond. On a cold January day in 2023, a cow decided to go for a walk on that pond that was frozen, but not quite frozen enough. Technically, it's a reservoir in Boulder County that this cow fell into,...
Colorado Police Befriend Lost Stuffed Bunny and Win Internet’s Hearts
It's amazing how the small things can bring so many smiles. Fort Collins Police Services shared out a photo of a bunny they found and they'd taken care of it, while waiting for its owner to come forward,. When there are stories in the news about police acting poorly, here...
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflaws
(Parker, Colo.) Parker police want residents and business owners to remove snow. Heavy snow and freezing temperatures in December and January resulted in long-term snow and ice cover.
KDVR.com
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
KKTV
MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
Lakewood woman missing since early January found deceased
A missing Lakewood woman who was last seen in early January was found deceased on Wednesday evening.
Are Front License Plates Really Required On Cars In Colorado?
Did you know there are 21 states that do not require a front license plate on motor vehicles?. Every state in the nation requires vehicles to have license plates, but only 29 states require you to have a plate on the front and the back. Motorcycles and trailers are not part of the requirement. Here are the states that don't require a front license plate:
Look Inside This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many house hunters searching for properties for sale in Colorado want newly built homes with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's also something desirable about older homes in the state - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. Cozy Woodland Park...
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Who Are Colorado’s Most Famous Philosophers?
When you think of philosophers, generally you think of some of the great minds of the past like Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates, all of which lived many, many years ago. However, there are, of course, more modern philosophers that are noteworthy that have made their own impacts on society, some of which are either from Colorado or have spent a considerable amount of time in the state.
