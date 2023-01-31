ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, OH

Woman who died in Geauga County crash absolved of any blame

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses

Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
1st grader brings box of ammunition to Shaker Heights school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A first grader at Onaway Elementary School handed a classroom staff member a partial box of ammunition earlier this month, according to Shaker Heights Schools officials. The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before dismissal. Onaway Elementary...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
CLEVELAND, OH
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
CANTON, OH
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, OH
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
GetGo Opens 1st New-Build Store With Drive-Thru Window

GetGo Café + Market will open its first new-build location with a drive-thru window on Feb. 2. The new build is in Mentor, Ohio, and the second GetGo store to include a drive-thru window. “This location is unique as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to...
MENTOR, OH
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH

