Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Lorain County EMA advises schools to close on day of April 2024 total solar eclipse
ELYRIA, Ohio — April 8, 2024 seems like a long way away. But as school leaders start planning their academic calendars for next year, safety officials in Lorain County are advising districts to close on that specific day because of a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Lorain County Office of Emergency...
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
WKYC
Plans for Lake Medina expansion revealed
The Medina County Park District revealed plans for expansion in the area. Construction is set to begin in 2025.
Woman who died in Geauga County crash absolved of any blame
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman who was killed in a traffic crash in Geauga County in 2020 has been absolved of any blame. Kathleen Huntsman, 61, of Macedonia died in a two-car accident Dec. 29. A second driver, Shannon Mosier, 36, of Burton, was placed on probation for three years and ordered to serve six months in jail after she pleaded guilty last year to attempted aggravated vehicular homicide.
scriptype.com
Historic Stagecoach Building houses many businesses
Featured Photo: Several small businesses now operate from the 1830 Stagecoach building. Photos by W. Turrell. The Stagecoach Building, on the corner of Brecksville and Streetsboro roads, has seen many incarnations since 1830 when James Weld built the Center Hotel and stagecoach mail stop. A large room upstairs was used as a dance hall well into the 20th century, and late in the century, the building was a popular lawn and garden store.
cleveland19.com
1st grader brings box of ammunition to Shaker Heights school
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A first grader at Onaway Elementary School handed a classroom staff member a partial box of ammunition earlier this month, according to Shaker Heights Schools officials. The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before dismissal. Onaway Elementary...
Brecksville residents express concerns about crime, flooding, bright lights that may result from Valor Acres
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents, speaking at a Jan. 26 public hearing on the proposed mixed-use section of Valor Acres, expressed concerns that crime, flooding, bright lights and low-rent housing might result from the development. Some residents also didn’t care for the five-story height of each proposed building in the 24-acre...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation
CUYAHOGA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks. Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization. The nonprofit says scenic...
cleveland19.com
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A bank robber held up the Huntington Bank inside the Canton Giant Eagle Wednesday afternoon. Canton police were called to the bank in the 600 block of Raff Road S.W. around 12:30 p.m. Bank employees told police the suspect handed the teller a note demanding...
‘Devastated’: Former 25-year Mogadore police chief dies
His successes led him to be chosen for "many prestigious posts including personal security for several U.S. presidents," according to the police department.
WFMJ.com
Aultman hospitals cutting more than 150 jobs at Alliance, Canton facilities
A hospital just west of Mahoning County is laying off more than 50 employees. According to the WARN notice, 56 employees from Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will be out of work at the beginning of April. Included in the cuts are 12 registered nurses, 14 LPNs, 12 STNAs and a...
cleveland19.com
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
Crash cleared on SR 176 in Cleveland
Traffic has returned to normal after a crash on State Route 176 caused delays in Cleveland Tuesday afternoon.
Man targeted by shooters in Mentor fled to Home Depot
The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the parking lot of an Emerald Court hotel, according to police.
cspdailynews.com
GetGo Opens 1st New-Build Store With Drive-Thru Window
GetGo Café + Market will open its first new-build location with a drive-thru window on Feb. 2. The new build is in Mentor, Ohio, and the second GetGo store to include a drive-thru window. “This location is unique as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to...
spectrumnews1.com
New Akron Community Entertainment District designed to dovetail with Merriman Valley master plan
AKRON, Ohio — A proposal to create Akron’s fourth Community Entertainment District in the Merriman Valley met with strong support during an Akron City Council public hearing Monday. If approved by council, the CED would cover more than 24 acres along Merriman and Riverview roads, including Liberty Commons....
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
Comments / 0