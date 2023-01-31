ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

NFL Admits to Stark Rise in Concussions During 2022 Season

The latest concussion data paints a harrowing picture. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL released concussion data on Friday for the 2022 season that paints a harrowing picture regarding the state of head injuries across the league this year. Per the data released by the NFL,...
ABC 4

Five Players Ejected As Magic and Timberwolves Trade Punches

It was a wild scene at the Target Center on Friday night. A fight that included multiple players and saw punches fly broke out during the Magic’s matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday night at the Target Center. The scuffle started in front of Orlando’s bench when Timberwolves guard...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy