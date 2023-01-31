Read full article on original website
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
Utility Bill Just Go Way Up? This Scam Could Be Costing You Thousands In New Jersey
I got slammed and I didn't even know what hit me. My electric bill was over $500 this month. That’s three times higher than normal and nothing has changed with our usage. After a little digging, I realized I’m getting totally ripped off and you may be too. It’s called “slamming” and it is happening all over New Jersey right now. The good news is, you can stop it.
NJ lawmaker wants to stop China from buying Garden State farmland
🌽 A proposed law would prohibit foreign governments from owning New Jersey farmland. 🌽 The measure stipulates any farms currently owned by foreigners would have to be sold. 🌽 The sponsor of the bill says we don’t want hostile governments controlling our food supply. With tensions...
What? Of 200 U.S. towns only 3 in NJ ranked best for cheese-lovers
With the amount of cheese consumed in this state, just in pizza alone, wouldn’t you think that we would have a zillion different great cities for cheese lovers?. According to a new study, only three New Jersey towns were ranked best for cheese lovers. Lawnstarter ranked 200 towns in the U.S. according to cheese access, quality, affordability, and community interest.
NJ doc answers: Is 13 too young for social media?
📱 How do I keep my own child off of social media?. Instagram, TikTok, and other popular social media platforms permit anyone over the age of 12 to sign up for a profile. But that doesn't mean you need to permit your child to join at age 13. Experts...
FBI investigating lying congressman over donations for NJ man’s service dog
🔴 Rep. George Santos offered to help a Navy vet pay for his service dog's operation. 🔴 Rich Osthoff said Santos stopped talking to him and withheld the funds raised. 🔴 Osthoff said he thought it was too late for any action to be taken. The FBI...
NJ official is target of ‘prank’ while shopping — lashes out at crude YouTuber
🔵 Video prankster Frankie Lonigro has a YouTube page full of encounters at big-box retailers. 🔵 A state official told Lonigro to "f--k off" in a recent video encounter. 🔵 There's no expectation of privacy in a retail store. But when does it become harassment?. It might...
