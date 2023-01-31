Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1380kcim.com
John “Cal” Riedesel of Sac City formerly of Glidden
John Calvin “Cal” Riedesel, age 71, of Sac City, formerly of Glidden, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the First Presbyterian...
KCCI.com
'Where will they live?': Humboldt nursing home residents displaced
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — Where will they live?. That's the question for 45 residents of a Humboldt nursing home that's closing its doors. It's one of six Iowa care facilities shutting down and displacing 260 residents by order of state regulators. "I think it's awful that people are going to...
1380kcim.com
Trial For Lytton Man Behind Nov. ’22 Manhunt Set For March 21
The trial for a Lytton man responsible for an extensive manhunt by Carroll area law enforcement last November is scheduled to begin next month. Forty-seven-year-old Victor Henry Scalco Jr. is charged with one class C felony, first-degree theft, and three class D felonies, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Those charges stem from a Nov. 4 incident in Carroll involving the Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and multiple other agencies. Authorities say Scalco assaulted a woman at her residence earlier in the day and stole her vehicle. He fled from an attempted traffic stop in town at a high rate of speed and eluded law enforcement for several hours by hiding in a creek northeast of Carroll. Scalco had reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in November but withdrew from the deal last week. Scalco’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 6, and the jury trial will tentatively commence on March 21. Combined, the charges carry a maximum penalty of up to 27 years in prison and nearly $40,000 in fines. As of Wednesday, Scalco remains in custody at the Carroll County jail.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
1380kcim.com
Rep. Best Hosts IKM-Manning, Carroll Area FFA Members During 2023 Legislative Symposium
Yesterday (Tuesday), District 11 Representative Brian Best of Glidden welcomed local FFA members to the Iowa House for the 38th annual Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the Capitol. The program, hosted by the Iowa FFA Association, was created to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism, and patriotism in its members. Students met with their local legislators to learn about the legislative process, discuss issues facing the agricultural industry, and encourage their representatives and senators to continue supporting ag education and the FFA. Over 500 students from 70 chapters throughout Iowa attended Tuesday’s symposium, including the IKM-Manning and Carroll Area FFA Chapters. Photos from the students’ visit can be found included below.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
1380kcim.com
Conditions Look Perfect For Upcoming Arctic Open In Lake View This Weekend
Golfers will be hitting the icy links this weekend in Lake View as the Black Hawk Men’s Club hosts their 34th annual Arctic Open. The classic wintertime event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 on Black Hawk Lake. Men’s Club Secretary Kyle Peters says ice conditions are about as good as they can ask for 2023’s outing.
What is the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt?
Did you know that there are millions of dollars in unclaimed money in the state of Iowa, and some of it could belong to you? Don’t worry, the Iowa State Treasurer's Office wants to give it back to you!
1380kcim.com
Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Hosts Educational Seminars For Producers In February
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association (ICA) invites local producers to join them next week for an educational program on market outlooks and best practice implementation. On Feb. 7 in Guthrie Center at the Community Building on the county fairgrounds, Dr. Lee Schulz, an Iowa State University (ISU) economist, will provide attendees with a Cattle Market Outlook, and Randie Culbertson, an ISU cow-calf specialist, will discuss the latest in production techniques. The program begins at 5 p.m. and includes a meal, educational sessions, a trade show, and an industry update from the Iowa Cattleman’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council. There is no cost to attend for ICA members, and there is a $20 registration fee for non-members. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Iowa Cattleman’s Association by calling 515-296-2266. Two other programs are scheduled in February. One in Cascade on Feb. 8 and another in Royal on Feb. 23.
1380kcim.com
Main Street Seeks Feedback On Proposal For Downtown Farmers Market
Main Street Coon Rapids is seeking input from locals as they consider the feasibility of introducing a downtown farmers market in the community. The brief questionnaire includes topics such as how far the respondent lives from Coon Rapids, how frequently they plan to attend, what products they would purchase, and more. Surveys must be completed and returned to Main Street Coon Rapids by Friday, Feb. 10. A link to the online forms is included below.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Schedules Maximum Property Tax Levy Public Hearing For Feb. 13
The Carroll City Council has scheduled the public hearing on their Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 proposed maximum property tax levy for Monday, Feb. 13. Since 2019, Iowa law has required cities to notify the public of changes to municipal levies. The levy rate published for the public hearing is $10.48968 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. However, Finance Director Laura Schaefer says that figure does not reflect all of the city’s levies.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office advises residents to keep homes, buildings and cars locked
(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active burglary of an outbuilding in the area of the 1400 block of 900th Street on Tuesday. The subject was observed by the homeowner and was believed to be armed. Shelby County Deputies and other agencies assisted with trying to locate the subject with no success.
Comments / 0