Ashton Kutcher has addressed the rape allegations against his friend and former co-star Danny Masterson for the first time. In a new interview with Esquire, Kutcher was upfront about the contradictory feelings he’s been grappling with since Masterson was charged with forcibly raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills between 2001 and 2003. On one hand, Kutcher admitted that he still talks with Masterson and his brother; on the other he expressed support for victims of abuse and assault, saying, “I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way.” As Kutcher noted, Masterson had...

2 DAYS AGO