State Senate Approves Three Percent Increase in School Funding
Des Moines, IA (Radio Iowa)– Republicans in the state legislature are hoping to send the governor a bill to increase general state spending on Iowa’s public schools by about 106 million dollars. House Speaker Pat Grassley says the House is expected to approve that level of spending early...
One Person Presumed Dead in Kossuth County House Fire
Burt, IA (KICD)– One person is presumed dead and another seriously hurt following a house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County. The Burt Fire Department was notified of a two story home one fire at 404 Walnut Street around 1:30 Thursday morning with additional help being called in from the Algona, Titonka and Bancroft Fire Departments along with medical, law enforcement and emergency management personnel.
Algona Police Officer Injured Following Dog Bite
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.
Marjorie Perren, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Marjorie Perren of Spencer will be Tuesday, February 7th, at 1:30 p.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Three KICD area Wrestlers Find the Podium at Girls State Wrestling Tournament
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Iowa Girls State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up Friday night, and 3 KICD area Wrestlers found their way to the podium. GTRA’s Trista Guinn would place 6th in the 110 pound Bracket, Spencer’s Shaylee Sutherland took 7th in the 135 pound Bracket, and Olivia Huckfelt would win the 235 pound State Championship, pinning all of her opponents in the tournament.
Tiger Girls and Boys Pick up Wins at Storm Lake
The Spencer Boys and Girls Basketball teams were in Storm Lake to wrap up their Lakes Conference schedule Friday night. Jerra Merchant was stellar in the Tiger Girls 62-47 win over Storm Lake. Merchant hit 7 3 pointers on her way to 30 points which led the Tigers. Spencer improves to 14-3 on the year and will finish 6-2 in Lakes Conference play.
