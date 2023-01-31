Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona police officer was hurt after being bitten by a dog while responding to a complaint earlier this week. The offcer was called to a home on North Main Street Wednesday evening in response to a report made the day prior of an aggressive dog on the property. Upon making initial contact with the occupant of the home a dog is said to have immediately exited and bit the officer through multiple layers of clothing causing four puncture wounds to the arm.

ALGONA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO