Syndication: The Tennessean

Nashville, TN

The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel responds to questions during a press conference to announce the teams new general manager Ran Carthon at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Titans Carthon 026 George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Tennessee Titans are going away from natural grass and will install "cutting-edge field turf" in time for the 2023 NFL season.

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

