Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, an NFL executive who won four Super Bowl rings and led two other teams to pro football’s biggest game, died Monday. He was 86. >> Read more trending news The cause of death was complications from Alzheimer’s disease at his home in Franklin Tennessee, his son, Casey Beathard, told The Washington Post. Bobby Beathard won two Super Bowl rings with Miami during the 1970s and two more with Washington during the 1980s, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also guided lifted San Diego and Kansas City to Super Bowl appearances. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO