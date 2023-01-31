ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on

NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
Softball Preseason Top 25

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day just a week away and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City

Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
