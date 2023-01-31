Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Related
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong: 'I think the arrow is up on Oklahoma'
NORMAN, Okla. — Steve Wiltfong is an expert of experts. He's our 247Sports Director of Recruiting, and he believes the Sooners are poised for a comeback, perhaps in short order, given what they've brought in on the recruiting trail. “Oklahoma, this is a class that really stands out to...
Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on
NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
247Sports crew breaks down why Jackson Arnold could compete, 'push for playing time' right away at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Back in December, the Sooners signed the nation's No. 8 prospect and Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold as their headliner in the 2023 class. He's one of five signees in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Top 100. And he's a player that a couple of...
Softball Preseason Top 25
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day just a week away and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
MAPS 4 board approves millions to fight homelessness in Oklahoma City
Millions of dollars were approved on Thursday to fight homelessness through Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 program. The plan included a partnership with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to add more than 500 supportive and transitional units, preserve 1,500 public housing units and build 150 workforce homes. "This is just a...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0