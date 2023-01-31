Read full article on original website
People with celiac disease may have greater risk of heart disease
People with celiac disease may be more likely to develop heart disease despite having fewer traditional heart risks than other folks.
Skipping breakfast linked to greater risk of dying from heart disease, study finds
Skipping breakfast is linked to a higher risk of death from heart disease, according to a new study that sheds more light on mortality risks in older adults from missing meals.The research, published recently in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, assessed the associations of meal frequency, skipping, and intervals with all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality in American adults aged 40 and above.Scientists, including those from The University of Tennessee in the US, found that eating only one meal per day is associated with an increased risk of mortality in American adults.They say skipping breakfast...
Warning to mums over common condition that ‘increases risk of deadly heart attack for 20 years’
WOMEN who have pre-eclampsia while pregnant retain a greater risk of of deadly heart attacks and strokes for at least two decades after infection, new research suggests. The findings come following a study over over 1million pregnant women for up to 39 years after they gave birth. Women with the...
Pregnancy complications may raise women's risk of heart disease for life
Major pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and preterm birth, should be recognized as lifelong risk factors for women's heart disease, new research suggests.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
What to Know if Your Doctor Put You on Statins to Lower Cholesterol
Answers to five questions about this common treatment for lowering cholesterol
studyfinds.org
Does your face get red while drinking? Diabetes drug may prevent heart disease linked to ‘Asian flush’
STANFORD, Calif. — Does your face turn red while drinking alcohol? For millions of Asians, a genetic variant that inhibits their ability to metabolize alcohol. Commonly referred to as the “Asian flush,” a new study warns that this somewhat embarrassing condition can have deadly consequences. Researchers at Stanford say this genetic variant puts the 540 million people who carry it at a significantly higher risk for coronary artery disease.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
MedicalXpress
Does lifetime exposure to estrogen affect risk of stroke?
People with a higher cumulative estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke, according to a new study published in the February 1, 2023, online issue of Neurology. The lower risk was found for both ischemic stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage. An ischemic stroke is caused by...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
scitechdaily.com
Heart Disease Breakthrough: New Immune Target Discovered
Research has identified suPAR as a protein that contributes to the development of atherosclerosis and kidney disease, offering new opportunities for treatment. Traditionally, clinicians have approached the treatment of cardiovascular disease by controlling diabetes and blood pressure, and utilizing medications such as aspirin and statins to lower cholesterol. However, heart...
Stroke risk could be higher for women in early menopause: study
Women who don’t use hormone replacement therapy or go into early menopause could have a higher risk of stroke. A new study published in the journal Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, found that those with higher estrogen exposure throughout their life may have a lower risk of stroke. Scientists used data from 122,939 postmenopausal women living in China with an average age of 58, which included information about their lifestyle, reproductive health information, estrogen levels, number of pregnancies and oral contraceptive use. They used health insurance and disease registry data to conclude that 15,139 participants had a stroke...
Medical News Today
The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase
Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
Healthline
How Obesity May Be Linked to Alzheimer's Disease
Researchers say obesity, especially in middle age, can increase the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Experts note that obesity can also heighten the risk of other conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes. They say maintaining a healthy weight can be achieved through diet, exercise, sleep, and stress...
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
One Major Effect of Belly Fat on Early Death Risk, New Study Finds
There’s little debate that strong, flat abs are an aesthetically pleasing sign of people who take care of themselves through consistent exercise and healthy eating. Turns out, a trim tummy can also say a lot about what’s going on under the skin. It’s important to understand the two...
US News and World Report
U.S. FDA Says India-Made Eye Drop Linked to Some Infections, Blindness and One Death
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned against using an eye drop made in India that has been linked to the outbreak of a drug-resistant bacteria leading to adverse events in at least 55 patients in the United States including infections, blindness and one death.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
