Norman, OK

Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on

NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
NORMAN, OK
Softball Preseason Top 25

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day just a week away and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
NORMAN, OK
Cody Jackson, former Oklahoma WR, announces transfer destination

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson announced Wednesday that he will e transferring to Tarleton State in Texas after a 1-year stint at Houston. Jackson, who has played 2 years in college football, is now on his 3rd school. Things did not work out for Jackson in 2022, where he...
NORMAN, OK
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
NORMAN, OK
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal

2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
PIEDMONT, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday

A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK
