NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.

