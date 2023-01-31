Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Noble WR Brandon Harper signs with Oklahoma as preferred walk-on
NORMAN, Okla. — For quite some time, it seems, Brandon Harper was waiting on one thing. That one thing finally came back in the middle of December. Oklahoma offered the star Noble wide receiver a preferred walk-on spot. Harper seized the spot. And he made it all official Thursday, signing at his high school with family and friends all surrounding him.
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong: 'I think the arrow is up on Oklahoma'
NORMAN, Okla. — Steve Wiltfong is an expert of experts. He's our 247Sports Director of Recruiting, and he believes the Sooners are poised for a comeback, perhaps in short order, given what they've brought in on the recruiting trail. “Oklahoma, this is a class that really stands out to...
Softball Preseason Top 25
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, the Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day just a week away and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
Oklahoma Signs Receiver Out of Nashville
Trey Brown comes to OU out of Christ Presbyterian Academy, where he played wideout and defensive back.
Oklahoma Adds Another In-State O-Lineman
A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Kenny Wermy started in the Blue Grey All-America Game and was a standout offensive and defensive lineman at Cache.
247Sports crew breaks down why Jackson Arnold could compete, 'push for playing time' right away at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Back in December, the Sooners signed the nation's No. 8 prospect and Denton (Texas) Guyer five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold as their headliner in the 2023 class. He's one of five signees in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Top 100. And he's a player that a couple of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cody Jackson, former Oklahoma WR, announces transfer destination
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Cody Jackson announced Wednesday that he will e transferring to Tarleton State in Texas after a 1-year stint at Houston. Jackson, who has played 2 years in college football, is now on his 3rd school. Things did not work out for Jackson in 2022, where he...
Oklahoma football: OU hoping Junior Day made big impact on some elite recruits
This past weekend was the first Junior Day of the year as the Oklahoma football program hosted a group of elite 2024 recruiting targets. The OU men’s basketball team even helped out in setting an exhilarating atmosphere by completely dismantling the No, 2 team in the land, delivering a 93-69 beatdown on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma football: Guess who Sooners won’t have to play in 2023 season?
The Big 12 has released its 2023 football schedule and it features several surprising changes from what Oklahoma football and the other conference teams have been accustomed to in the 27-year history of the Big 12. The round-robin schedule that has made the Big 12 unique from the other Power...
Sooners the unanimous No. 1 in Coaches Poll
NORMAN, Okla. — The 2023 USA Today/NFCA Division I Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll was announced Tuesday morning, and Oklahoma is the unanimous No. 1 team. Oklahoma's No. 1 spot in the NFCA poll marks the fourth time it enters a season in that position (2017, '18, ’22, ’23 are the others) and the third time it's been the unanimous choice in the Coaches Poll, joining the '17 and '22 squads. Including this one, the Sooners have now been the top-ranked team for 30 consecutive polls dating back to March 2, 2021.
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 2023 OL
C.J. Compton is a versatile offensive lineman from nearby Bethel who has been rated as a 3-star prospect and one of the top players in Oklahoma.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal
2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK
Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
