Hawkeyes Beat Kansas State, 4-1
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s tennis team won their second home match of the 2023 season with a 4-1 victory over Kansas State on Sunday at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex. The Hawkeyes captured the doubles point with victories on courts two and...
Hawkeyes Break Through over the Weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of Iowa track and field closed weekend at the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa. In Albuquerque, junior Paige Magee highlighted the day in the 60-meter hurdles. Magee shattered her previous...
Iowa Beats Illinois, 81-79
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team defeated Illinois, 81-79, on Saturday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa improves to 15-8 on the season and 7-5 in Big Ten play. Iowa has won seven of its...
Hawkeyes Beat Denver, 5-2
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s tennis team won its home opener of the 2023 season with a 5-2 victory over Denver on Friday at the Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Complex. The Hawkeyes captured the doubles point with identical 6-3 victories on courts one and...
Iowa, Indiana Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa women’s basketball game versus No. 4 Indiana, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out. The announcement was made Friday by the UI Athletics Department. Tipoff is now scheduled for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be flexed to broadcast nationally on ESPN.
Hawkeyes Open Weekend with Multiple All-Time Bests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of Iowa track and field sent sprinters and hurdlers to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic and the distance and mid-distance runners to the Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday. The Hawkeyes got a preview of the NCAA Indoor Championships host site, which will...
Ayala Wins Don Parker Open Title
EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin – University of Iowa wrestler Drake Ayala (133) claimed his third open title on Saturday at the Don Parker Open. The Hawkeye sophomore previously won the Pat “Flash” Flanagan Open and UNI Open. Iowa also got a runner-up finish from Kolby Franklin (197). Caleb...
Game Notes: No. 6 Iowa at Penn State
No. 6 Iowa is set to travel to Penn State on Sunday morning. Tipoff for this contest is set for 11 a.m. (CT) inside the Bryce Jordan Center. The game will broadcast on Big Ten Network. Sloane Martin and Meghan McKeown will call the action. THE SERIES. This will be...
3 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Bearcat Open
LEBANON, Illinois – Three unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers – Sterling Dias (101), Ava Bayless (109), and Ella Schmit (143) – claimed titles on Sunday at the Bearcat Open. All five unattached Hawkeyes finished as medalists at the open tournament. The Hawkeye wrestlers outscored their...
Czinano Named to Lisa Leslie Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa fifth-year Monika Czinano has been named to the 2023 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Midseason Top 10 List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Friday. Czinano was a semifinalist for the award in 2022. The list is comprised...
