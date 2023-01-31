ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, NE

Lexington man sentenced to federal prison on meth conviction

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Colorado juvenile arrested following pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado minor following a pursuit on Interstate 80 overnight. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Maya Caston, 28, was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that jury found her guilty of lesser charges instead of convicting her of second-degree murder.
Gov. Pillen: Every kid deserves school choice

Every Nebraska kid should be given the opportunity to have their educational needs met, whether they live in Omaha or Scottsbluff. Every parent regardless of socio-economic status should have the ability to decide what is the best school to meet their child’s need. Currently, Nebraska remains one of only...
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O'Hare International Airport.
Ed Committee hears bills aimed at easing Neb. teacher shortage

LINCOLN — Nebraska teachers, administrators and K-12 education advocates testified Monday before the Legislature’s Education Committee about the scale of Nebraska’s teacher shortage. The state’s public schools reported nearly 700 unfilled teaching positions at the start of this school year, officials told the committee. Private schools said...
Neb. school officials speak out against governor’s spending cap

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen’s plan to further restrict spending by local school boards ran into opposition and concerns Wednesday from school district representatives. During a public hearing on Legislative Bill 589, education representatives, including Cheryl Logan, superintendent of the Omaha Public Schools, said his plan would take away local control of local education, place an “arbitrary” cap on school spending at a time when inflation is 7% and would hamstring districts from raising wages to address a shortage of teachers and other staff.
10 states mull cross-border rules to tackle teacher shortage

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers, along with legislators in nine other states, proposed a bill to forgo the requirements for teachers to get relicensed when they move across state lines to tackle teacher shortages. The Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact would effectively allow teaching licenses to be viable across compact members, cutting away the requirement to take tests and pay fees to get relicensed in different states. The agreement will not go into effect until 10 states have passed their bill's and joined. Colorado's House Education Committee voted nine to two to send the legislation forward in a hearing on Wednesday.
Catch these Game and Parks education events in February

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events for the curious in February. Here are some opportunities:. Nature Inquiry Workshop Series set for early childhood educators. The Nature Inquiry Workshop Series, a weekly virtual event for early childhood educators, continues Feb. 7. The free, virtual workshop,...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died.
Powerball jackpot 9th largest ever

Lincoln – The Powerball jackpot has been growing since November without a winner. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 30 consecutive Powerball drawings since November 21, 2022, without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Monday, January 30 drawing to $613 million or $329 million with the cash option selected. This is the 9th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
Nebraska Powerball Double Play starts Sunday

Starting February 5, Nebraska Lottery players will be able to purchase Double Play®, an add-on feature that offers another chance to match your Powerball® numbers for cash prizes up to $10 million. Powerball Double Play drawings are held between 10:30 and 10:40 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and...
