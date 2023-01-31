DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers, along with legislators in nine other states, proposed a bill to forgo the requirements for teachers to get relicensed when they move across state lines to tackle teacher shortages. The Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact would effectively allow teaching licenses to be viable across compact members, cutting away the requirement to take tests and pay fees to get relicensed in different states. The agreement will not go into effect until 10 states have passed their bill's and joined. Colorado's House Education Committee voted nine to two to send the legislation forward in a hearing on Wednesday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO