Read full article on original website
Related
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell, 64, Celestine
Cynthia F. “Cindy” Schnell, 64, of Celestine, passed away surrounded by family at 10:19 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Cindy was born in Jasper on June 11, 1958, to Rudolph and Virginia (Adams) Schitter. She married Steve Schnell...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland,
Ardella “Delli” R. Keusch, 81, of Ireland, passed away at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family. Delli was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 18, 1941, to Fred and Estelle “Fern” (Shuler) Bonifer. She married Ronald Keusch on November 5,...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Minutes: Jasper DeutscherVerein meets in January
The Jasper DeutscherVerein met on January 18, 2023, at the Jasper Moose Lodge. President Paul Siegel welcomed members and guests, then led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the singing God Bless America and Ein Prosit. Mr. Siegel introduced those who were nominated for officers and board members, calling for...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County Plunge set for Sunday, Feb. 19
The annual Dubois County Plunge to raise money for area food banks and Lange Fuhs Cancer Center is set to take place in the Ferdinand State Forest on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. with the plunge into the water taking place at 3 p.m. Plungers pay $20 (donations excepted...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
ISU Alumni Club offering scholarships
The Dubois County Alumni Club of Indiana State University will award two $1000 scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. The purpose of the scholarship is to promote an Indiana State University education and to provide financial assistance to local students new to or currently attending ISU. In order to apply,...
Comments / 0