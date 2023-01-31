Pops is a 3-1/2-year-old, 22-pound Terrier blend, maybe blended with Poodle? Whatever mix he is, he is darn cute!. Pops is a shy boy and it takes him a little time to warm up. He is housetrained, loves to play with toys and other dogs, and uses the dog door, but he is a little wary of men and children. He prefers to sleep in bed with you, too. Pops will do best in a home with a yard to potty, and if there are kids he'll do best with kids 12 and over. He lights up around other dogs, so for his quality of life Pops must go to a home with another dog.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO