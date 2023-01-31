Read full article on original website
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA SuperstarOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.Sherif SaadArizona State
‘Ford Free Days’ offers free admission to WM Phoenix Open Feb. 6-7
All fans will receive free admission to the WM Phoenix Open on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7 thanks to Ford, the official vehicle of the event, as part of “Ford Free Days.”. As part of this renewed partnership, the fifth annual closest-to-the-pin contest “Ford Drive One for...
Special Olympics Arizona to host Coca-Cola Sun Games Feb. 6 at ASU Polytechnic Campus
The Coca-Cola Sun Games benefiting Special Olympics Arizona (SOAZ) is a fun Unified sports competition that will pair individuals with and without intellectual disabilities in a series of friendly football competitions. Teams of four (28 total) will be competing together in seven different football-themed stations. Teams will consist of one SOAZ athlete, one special guest/community member and two participants from sponsor organizations.
Bloomin’ Blinds brings mobile window covering business to Queen Creek, surrounding area
Bloomin’ Blinds celebrated its grand opening in Queen Creek Jan. 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In attendance were Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce staff, local business owners, Queen Creek Councilmember Bryan McClure, Queen Creek Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and local Bloomin’ Blinds husband and wife franchise owners Casiana Pascariu and Mohsen Morsy.
Local pharmacist looks to make bigger impact with new Home Helpers Home Care franchise
Minoo Karimirad has built her career in health care, including the last 14 years as a pharmacist. Now she’s launched her own in-home care franchise – Home Helpers Home Care, providing care services in north Scottsdale, Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler. Home Helpers...
Boy Scouts dropped off 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks
On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity. Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the...
Kathleen Vaughan
Kathleen Vaughan (Foster) passed away February 1, 2023 in Mesa AZ. She was born July 21, 1965 in Chandler, AZ. She lived in Arizona for most of her life and loved living where she could see the Superstition Mountains every day. She was a beloved grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Kathie was preceded in death by her father Richard Foster, stepfather Joe Putman, and niece Kourtney Austin. She is survived by her children, Cassie (Wes), Kyle, and Stephanie (Chad), her grandchildren, Donavain, Jayden, Wesley Jr, Kolton, and Emma, her mother Carol, sisters, Suzi (Tim), Victoria (Patrick), and Janet, brother Joe, and many friends and other family members.
Ted George Gatz
Gilbert, AZ resident Ted Gatz passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 29, 2023. Ted was born on March 15, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Polish immigrant parents George and Agatha Gatz from Warsaw, Poland. He was the youngest of 9 children and was the remaining sibling of Marie...
Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department celebrates 15-year anniversary; launching ambulance services later this year
The Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department (QCFMD) officially began serving residents in the Queen Creek community on Jan. 1, 2008, making this year the department's 15-year anniversary. “We are so proud of all the dedicated men and women who are committed to the safety of our community, and how...
Helen Miller
Helen Faye Miller, 81, of Rodeo, CA passed away January 13, 2023, in San Tan Valley, AZ, Mrs. Miller, was born in Fresno, CA, to Norman Tuller and Emma (Benzler) Tuller on November 13, 1941. Helen moved to Rodeo, CA, in the summer of 1974, where she worked at Moreno’s...
Friend of the Week: Cute Pops is trained, loves to play with toys, other dogs
Pops is a 3-1/2-year-old, 22-pound Terrier blend, maybe blended with Poodle? Whatever mix he is, he is darn cute!. Pops is a shy boy and it takes him a little time to warm up. He is housetrained, loves to play with toys and other dogs, and uses the dog door, but he is a little wary of men and children. He prefers to sleep in bed with you, too. Pops will do best in a home with a yard to potty, and if there are kids he'll do best with kids 12 and over. He lights up around other dogs, so for his quality of life Pops must go to a home with another dog.
Guy Franklin Kelley
Guy Franklin Kelley was born to George and Ada Kelley on Thursday, July 27, 1944, in Quinwood, West Virginia, and died on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly, of 49 years; his children, Guy Franklin Kelley Jr. and his wife, Mona, Shannon Maloney and her husband, Michael, Sean Kelley and his wife, Megan; grandkids, Tatjana, Sharon, Timo, Makayla, Sarah, and Sophie; great grandkids, Taylon, Keenan, Ian, and Ava; brothers, Gerald and George; his “golden child”, David Wyat, and his puppy, Tinkerbell.
