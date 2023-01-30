Read full article on original website
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
How a group of Democrats and Republicans could bypass McCarthy and lift the debt ceiling
The House and Senate are at a standstill over passing the same bill to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a fiscal crisis and possible global economic meltdown.
Don’t be fooled by the debt ceiling crisis
Don’t be fooled by debt ceiling and budget cut lies. I can completely understand the distrust and anger of many citizens toward their government. When elected representatives lie repeatedly, who do we trust to tell us the truth? The most recent example is the manufactured debt ceiling “crisis. “
Washington Examiner
Yellen says there would be 'devastating' consequences if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she believes "we would have recession in the United States" if Congress does not raise the nation's debt ceiling this summer, saying the situation "would be devastating." Yellen's warning comes after the U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Jan. 19, with the Biden administration trying...
White House Demands Republicans Produce Detailed Budget For Debt Ceiling Negotiation
President Joe Biden is set to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday.
Missouri Republicans pass a rule requiring women to cover their arms in the state House chamber
"We are again fighting for a woman's right to choose something and this time it is how she covers herself," one Democrat said during the debate.
State lawmakers gave themselves an 8% pay raise for this year; but no increases for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120...
Commission led by Sen. Manchin's wife is set to receive millions more from Manchin-backed omnibus
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's wife was appointed by President Biden to lead the Appalachian Regional Commission in early 2021, paying an annual $160,000 salary.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee
CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
‘We’ll Win’: Schumer Touts Plan for Debt Ceiling Battle
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preparing to go head-to-head with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the mid-year debt ceiling deadline approaches fast. After House Republicans demanded spending cuts in exchange for raising the ceiling, Schumer outlined what he thinks will be Dems’ winning response. “Unfortunately, [McCarthy] let a group of very extreme people, he gave them the tools” he told Politico. “The plan is to get our Republican colleagues in the House to understand they’re flirting with disaster and hurting the American people. And to let the American people understand that as well. And I think we’ll win.” If Congress can’t agree on a way to increase the ceiling, the U.S. wouldn’t be able to take on more debt and would be headed for a disastrous default. “No hostage-taking, no brinkmanship,” Schumer demanded. However, McCarthy fired back, criticizing Schumer’s December plan to pass a year-end spending bill. “When was the last time he did a budget? So, he wants somebody to lift the debt ceiling, but he won’t tell the American people where he’ll spend money?” he said, according to Politico.Read it at POLITICO
Michigan Republicans are in turmoil as their leaders navigate tricky Trump terrain
After a shellacking that wiped them out of power in every branch of state government for the first time in 40 years, Michigan Republicans are discordantly wrestling with an uncertain future. The front-runners to be the next state GOP chair are failed candidates from 2022 who lost their races after...
McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday accused Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of hypocrisy for refusing to negotiate with House Republicans on raising the debt limit, even though the Democratic leader saw the debt limit as “leverage” to negotiate spending increases with former President Trump. “It is right, appropriate, and entirely normal…
Poll: Americans not optimistic about government, economy
(The Center Square) – The government is the nation's top problem, according to Gallup’s latest poll. The government (21%) beat out inflation (15%) and illegal immigration (11%). Mentions of the economy fell six points to 10%, the lowest reading in a year. The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-22 during Kevin McCarthy's contentious Speaker of the House election. The period also included the discovery of classified government documents from in...
The Jewish Press
NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time
This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
Food banks preparing for increase in need after extra SNAP benefits end
ELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - There's a genuine possibility local food banks could be stressed to the limit in the next few months.Those receiving SNAP benefits are about to see the end of the COVID-era extra emergency monthly payments. That likely means more customers for local food banks and pantries.The extra payments are expected to come to an end in February. Since 2020, many in the program relied on that extra amount to keep their families fed. With the loss of that emergency food money, those in need face skyrocketing food prices, making food banks a lifeline to keep families fed. Inflation...
RSC chairman lays out seven demands ahead of debt-ceiling talks
House Republicans laid out their demands for authorizing an increase of the debt ceiling in the Republican Study Committee meeting Wednesday ahead of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) meeting with President Joe Biden.
U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
straightarrownews.com
Midday rundown: Russia on verge of ‘collision’ with US, TikTok CEO to testify
Russia says it’s on a collision course with the U.S. and NATO, TikTok’s CEO is set to appear before Congress, and Smokey Robinson has a new album coming out. These stories and more highlight your midday rundown for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Russia calls U.S. tanks extremely destructive.
