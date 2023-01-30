ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Don’t be fooled by the debt ceiling crisis

Don’t be fooled by debt ceiling and budget cut lies. I can completely understand the distrust and anger of many citizens toward their government. When elected representatives lie repeatedly, who do we trust to tell us the truth? The most recent example is the manufactured debt ceiling “crisis. “
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘We’ll Win’: Schumer Touts Plan for Debt Ceiling Battle

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is preparing to go head-to-head with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the mid-year debt ceiling deadline approaches fast. After House Republicans demanded spending cuts in exchange for raising the ceiling, Schumer outlined what he thinks will be Dems’ winning response. “Unfortunately, [McCarthy] let a group of very extreme people, he gave them the tools” he told Politico. “The plan is to get our Republican colleagues in the House to understand they’re flirting with disaster and hurting the American people. And to let the American people understand that as well. And I think we’ll win.” If Congress can’t agree on a way to increase the ceiling, the U.S. wouldn’t be able to take on more debt and would be headed for a disastrous default. “No hostage-taking, no brinkmanship,” Schumer demanded. However, McCarthy fired back, criticizing Schumer’s December plan to pass a year-end spending bill. “When was the last time he did a budget? So, he wants somebody to lift the debt ceiling, but he won’t tell the American people where he’ll spend money?” he said, according to Politico.Read it at POLITICO
The Hill

McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday accused Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of hypocrisy for refusing to negotiate with House Republicans on raising the debt limit, even though the Democratic leader saw the debt limit as “leverage” to negotiate spending increases with former President Trump.   “It is right, appropriate, and entirely normal…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Poll: Americans not optimistic about government, economy

(The Center Square) – The government is the nation's top problem, according to Gallup’s latest poll. The government (21%) beat out inflation (15%) and illegal immigration (11%). Mentions of the economy fell six points to 10%, the lowest reading in a year. The poll was conducted from Jan. 2-22 during Kevin McCarthy's contentious Speaker of the House election. The period also included the discovery of classified government documents from in...
The Jewish Press

NY Senate Passes ‘Gotcha’ Bill for Third Time

This past week, the New York State Senate passed legislation (S-1242) sponsored by Senator Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) that protects New Yorkers from hefty “gotcha” fines for expired inspection stickers. The law — if also passed by the Assembly — will require the Department of Motor Vehicles to provide...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Food banks preparing for increase in need after extra SNAP benefits end

ELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - There's a genuine possibility local food banks could be stressed to the limit in the next few months.Those receiving SNAP benefits are about to see the end of the COVID-era extra emergency monthly payments. That likely means more customers for local food banks and pantries.The extra payments are expected to come to an end in February. Since 2020, many in the program relied on that extra amount to keep their families fed. With the loss of that emergency food money, those in need face skyrocketing food prices, making food banks a lifeline to keep families fed. Inflation...
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy