Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state's original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
Get Ready Oklahoma the Netflix Password Crackdown Will Happen Starting Next Month
The dreaded day is fast approaching, I think we all knew that it would eventually lead to this. Netflix has officially announced that its password and account-sharing crackdown will start next month. The end is near. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT NETFLIX'S PASSWORD CRACKDOWN. If you're currently using someone...
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
Growing Oklahoma: Start Your Veggie Garden Now
Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from OSU Count Extension stops by to show us just how easy it is to start and grow your own vegetable garden, while also saving money on your grocery shopping. For more information visit extension.okstate.edu.
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma's second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal
2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes
It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America
Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
More Oklahoma Phrases Non-Okies Wouldn't Understand
Last year I shared with you a bunch of Okie-isms that are pretty unique to the Sooner State, and y'all weren't shy about sharing your own with me. Like everything does on social media, the comment chains were full of people playing a game of one-up with their own local verbiage.
This All Started Because of Canada
When it comes to film in Oklahoma, very few faces are as well-known as Lance McDaniel’s. Known primarily for his turn as the executive director of the deadCenter Film Festival, he is also an award-winning screenwriter, consultant and producer, who has worked on 21 feature films, including “Million Dollar Baby.” He is now the founder and CEO of McDaniel Entertainment.
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
