News Channel Nebraska
North Platte events receive grant awards
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – A southwestern Nebraska tourism organization has announced over $60,000 worth of grants intended to support community events. Visit North Platte, which operates under an agreement with the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners to facility the Nebraska Visitors Development Act, said it received $102,360 worth of applications and awarded $66,050 at its monthly meeting in January.
Eagle Radio donates $25,000 to Keith County Development E3 program
OGALLALA, Neb.-Bob and Pat Schmidt, founders of Eagle Communications, had one standing order; use our legacy to make the communities served by Eagle better places to live, work and play. Recently, Eagle Radio made a donation of $25,000 to the Keith County Area Development E3 program. The Keith County Energizing...
North Platte's Golden Spike Tower, Visit North Platte receive Neb. Tourism grants
Nebraska Tourism announced grant awards totaling $769,334 in the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant program's combined application cycle. The Commission received a total of 88 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,450,200.61 in funding. “The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market...
Great Plains Health offering classes for new parents
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health offers new parents several resources to help welcome babies into the world, including free and interactive classes designed to build parents’ skills and knowledge. The schedule is set for monthly Breastfeeding 101 and prepared childbirth classes in 2023. “Parents tell us that these classes...
Meet the Rouseys: Practicality, Functionality, and Heterosis
Sponsored - North Platte, Ne - From his earliest memories of growning up on a Lincoln County dairy farm, Tyrell Rousey always knew he wanted to be a cattleman. Rousey was heavily involved in livestock judging in college, and after graduating he began internships for local cattlemen, eventually working for Berger’s Herdmasters between North Platte & Stapleton as manager of the program after college. After being with Berger’s Herdmasters program for 15 years, the opportunity to lease the Berger cowherd and ranch was presented and has since transitioned to Rousey SimAngus, LLC.
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Show | Interviews
North Platte, Ne - In case you missed them, Derek Beck and Tony Lama visited with many businesses at the 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, held February 1 and 2 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte. Listen to those conversations below. Sponsored by Justin Thompson/American Family Insurance, Platform Cattle/Rumax BoviBox, and Sargent Irrigation.
Lexington man sentenced to federal prison on meth conviction
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Rudy Ortega Raymundo, 35, of Lexington, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymundo to 108 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. After serving his sentence, Raymundo will be placed on supervised release for 2 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
Dangerous wind chills impact North Platte area Monday, Tuesday
Wind chill advisories continue this morning and again this evening into tomorrow across much of western and north central Nebraska.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
