Los Angeles, CA

Autoweek.com

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be

The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Autoweek.com

Why First NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 May Have Been the Most Controversial

NASCAR jumped into the All-Star even party in 1985 when series sponsor R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. found yet another way to expand its enormous presence in NASCAR. It was would be open to only the 12 full-time drivers with victories in the previous season’s Winston Cup races. Many people...
Autoweek.com

A 13-Second Lap? That Was Justin Haley’s NASCAR Busch Light Clash Pole-Winning Time

Sophomore driver Justin Haley ran a blistering lap under sunny skies at the Busch Clash Saturday, clocking just over 13 seconds at 67.099 mph around the temporary quarter-mile oval packed into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That puts Haley on pole for the first of four 25-lap heat races Sunday afternoon that will determine who gets into the 150-lap main tonight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoweek.com

Ford Returning to Formula 1 Racing with Red Bull Powertrains

Ford's re-entrance into the F1 world is historic, considering it will be the company's first factory involvement in the series since 2004. Red Bull Racing team previously expressed interest in building its own power units, as it is currently contracted to use the defunct Honda team engines until 2025. The...
NEW YORK STATE
Autoweek.com

How Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo plans to spend 2023 F1 season

After nearly 12 years on the Formula 1 grid, Daniel Ricciardo finds himself in a reserve role for 2023. While Ricciardo’s recruitment by Red Bull after his release from McLaren was facilitated by his marketability, he is still set to play a role in Red Bull’s attempts to retain both titles.
Autoweek.com

How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame

In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Autoweek.com

Honda Aiming for Return to F1 for 2026 Regulations Era

Friday's Announcement of Ford joining forces with Red Bull for the 2026 era of Formula 1 power units makes a crowded field of manufacturers even more so. Honda, which left Red Bull and the Formula 1 series following the 2021 season, curiously has registered with Formula 1 as a power unit provider for the 2026 new regulations era.
Autoweek.com

Defending F1 Champion Red Bull Unveils 2023 Livery in New York

Defending Formula 1 champion Red Bull Racing made a little history in New York City today, becoming the first F1 team to launch its season in the U.S. With team principal Christian Horner, two-time defending F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen, and driver Sergio Perez and reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo present, Red Bull showed off the livery that will adorn the team's RB19 this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

