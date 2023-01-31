Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Related
Autoweek.com
How NASCAR Built an Asphalt Race Track in the L.A. Coliseum (Again!)
Work on this year’s track on the floor of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum started Dec. 15 and went on “round the clock” (with a holiday break) until paving began Jan. 4. First, crews layed down 130,000 square feet of plastic sheeting known as Visqueen on top...
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be
The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Autoweek.com
Why NASCAR Is Skipping Auto Club Speedway in California for 2024, Possibly Longer
Since 1997 NASCAR's Southern California presence has been through Fontana's Auto Club Speedway once known as California Speedway. The track will get an overhaul; it will be shortened from its current two miles, though to what length and what configuration has yet to be determined. As for making the coliseum...
Autoweek.com
Why First NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 May Have Been the Most Controversial
NASCAR jumped into the All-Star even party in 1985 when series sponsor R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. found yet another way to expand its enormous presence in NASCAR. It was would be open to only the 12 full-time drivers with victories in the previous season’s Winston Cup races. Many people...
Autoweek.com
A 13-Second Lap? That Was Justin Haley’s NASCAR Busch Light Clash Pole-Winning Time
Sophomore driver Justin Haley ran a blistering lap under sunny skies at the Busch Clash Saturday, clocking just over 13 seconds at 67.099 mph around the temporary quarter-mile oval packed into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That puts Haley on pole for the first of four 25-lap heat races Sunday afternoon that will determine who gets into the 150-lap main tonight.
Autoweek.com
Ford Returning to Formula 1 Racing with Red Bull Powertrains
Ford's re-entrance into the F1 world is historic, considering it will be the company's first factory involvement in the series since 2004. Red Bull Racing team previously expressed interest in building its own power units, as it is currently contracted to use the defunct Honda team engines until 2025. The...
Autoweek.com
How Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo plans to spend 2023 F1 season
After nearly 12 years on the Formula 1 grid, Daniel Ricciardo finds himself in a reserve role for 2023. While Ricciardo’s recruitment by Red Bull after his release from McLaren was facilitated by his marketability, he is still set to play a role in Red Bull’s attempts to retain both titles.
Autoweek.com
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Autoweek.com
Al Keller and NASCAR's First Road Course Race on an Airport Runway in 1954
In June 1954, Bill France took his NASCAR flagship series to Linden, N.J., where a 50-lap race was scheduled on a makeshift track at the Linden airport. In a true rarity, the race was won by a foreign-built car, as Al Keller took the checkered flag in a Jaguar XK120.
Autoweek.com
Honda Aiming for Return to F1 for 2026 Regulations Era
Friday's Announcement of Ford joining forces with Red Bull for the 2026 era of Formula 1 power units makes a crowded field of manufacturers even more so. Honda, which left Red Bull and the Formula 1 series following the 2021 season, curiously has registered with Formula 1 as a power unit provider for the 2026 new regulations era.
Autoweek.com
Defending F1 Champion Red Bull Unveils 2023 Livery in New York
Defending Formula 1 champion Red Bull Racing made a little history in New York City today, becoming the first F1 team to launch its season in the U.S. With team principal Christian Horner, two-time defending F1 Drivers' Champion Max Verstappen, and driver Sergio Perez and reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo present, Red Bull showed off the livery that will adorn the team's RB19 this season.
Comments / 0