It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
kjas.com
Orange County Constable Matt Ortego announces a “Valentines Special”
Orange County Precinct 4 Constable Matt Ortego, who is a former Jasper County deputy, has announced a “Valentines Special”, which he says is running through the month of February. Ortego says if you have an ex-valentine with warrants, or is driving with drugs in their car, you can...
Authorities warn of scams reported in Calcasieu Parish
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) is warning residents of a scam that has surfaced in the area.
kjas.com
ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death
A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
kjas.com
Buna deacon killed in tragic incident at church
A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic incident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
kjas.com
Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont
A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
kjas.com
Buna man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for selling meth
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Suspects caught selling catalytic converters at recycling center after thefts
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Two Lake Charles men are behind bars after allegedly stealing catalytic converters from two businesses. Catalytic converters were stolen from businesses on Hwy 90 East and Freds Road in Lake Charles on Jan. 26, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Walter W....
Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
kjas.com
Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee
In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
KPLC TV
Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
