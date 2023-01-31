In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.

SILSBEE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO