Lake Charles, LA

beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

ATV rider found guilty in Tyrell Park child death

A Jefferson County jury on Friday convicted a man on a manslaughter charge in the May 6th, 2021 death of a child in Tyrell Park. Prosecutors successfully argued that Darrell Wayne Brown was operating an all-terrain vehicle in Tyrell Park – which was prohibited – when he hit 6-year-old Carter Osborn. The child died a short time later in a Beaumont hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Buna deacon killed in tragic incident at church

A Buna church deacon was killed in a tragic incident on Saturday. A very reliable source told KJAS News that David Moore was reportedly performing work on the roof of Central Baptist Church on Highway 96 when he fell off. However, Jasper County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Karli Cherry says it...
BUNA, TX
KLFY News 10

Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Federal trial over Jasper jail cell death begins Monday in Beaumont

A federal civil trial from a lawsuit against the City of Jasper and others is scheduled to get underway on Monday in the Jack Brooks Federal Building in Beaumont. Francis Earline Sims, the mother of Steven Mitchell Qualls, filed the lawsuit after Qualls was found dead in a jail cell at police headquarters on January 30th, 2019.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Buna man sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for selling meth

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas has announced that a Buna man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for a drug crime. Prosecutor Brit Featherston says Larry Wayne Free, 40, entered a guilty plea in June of 2022 on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and the sentenced was handed down by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on Thursday.
BUNA, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Sheriff: Death of 25-year-old being investigated as a homicide

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Westlake. Spokesperson Kayla Office said around midnight deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in reference to suspicious circumstances. “When deputies arrived they located, Damarcus A. Ardoin, 25, deceased inside the residence,”...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Dawgs fall hard to #3 Silsbee

In front of a packed audience in the Bulldog Gym the Silsbee Tigers who are ranked #3 in the polls of the best 4A basketball teams in the state opened the game with a lead and continued pouring on the points in route to a 101 to 63 win over the Jasper Bulldogs. The Dawgs were once again short handed as they suited up only 8 players and big man Kaitti Armstrong was unable to play due to an injury re received in the Dawgs last game.
SILSBEE, TX
KPLC TV

Man arrested after crawfish ponds drained near Oberlin

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after water was drained from crawfish ponds near Oberlin. Matt Hebert, with 3H Farm and Ranch, posted that the crawfish ponds were drained overnight costing the farm thousands of dollars. Hebert said the plugs were pulled on drain pipes.
OBERLIN, LA

