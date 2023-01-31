Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Related
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future
Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Jeanie Buss Says The Lakers Are Built Around Anthony Davis, Shares Her Views About Their Play-In Chances
Jeanie Buss opened up on Anthony Davis being the main star for the Los Angeles Lakers and spoke about what they need to do to make the play-in tournament.
WKYC
NBA rumors: OG Anunoby could be headed to the New York Knicks | Locked On NBA
NEW YORK — The NBA appears to be gearing up for a bidding war for Raptors forward OG Anunoby, but the team most well-suited to trade for him may indeed be the New York Knicks. This is in part because the Knicks have a competitive team on which Anunoby...
Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate
Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cam Reddish 'Expressed Displeasure' To Knicks Assistant Coach Amid Trade Rumors
Cam Reddish has been vocally upset with the lack of playing time he receives on the Knicks and has complained to assistant coaches.
Lakers And Hornets Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could end up sending Russell Westbrook to the Charlotte Hornets if a trade is agreed before the trade deadline.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Snubbed as Western Conference All-Star
He deserved to be in the game.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Sixers’ Embiid, Knicks’ Randle lead NBA All-Star reserves
Sixers’ big man Joel Embiid and Knicks forward Julius Randle are headed to the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The duo was among the reserves announced Thursday for the Feb. 19 game. “Every single year, starter or not, I’m competitive,” Embiid said. “Obviously you want to be...
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury status vs. Pacers, revealed
The New York Knicks suffered the wrath of a (relatively) healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a hard-fought overtime victory in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, 129-123. Unsurprisingly, both Lakers stars have popped up on the injury report again as LA prepares for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Sixers: Doc Rivers Joins Joel Embiid With Monthly Honor
Doc Rivers is the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Month.
Clippers star Paul George selected as NBA All Star reserve
Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is going to his eighth NBA All Star Game. George was selected as a reserve for the Western Conference, headlined by All Star captain LeBron James. The 32-year-old wing from Palmdale has played in 37 of the Clippers’ 52 games this season and is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 assists […]
Kyrie Irving, Patrick Beverley exchange surprising praise after Nets-Lakers showdown
Kyrie Irving’s game receives about as much praise from his NBA peers as that of any other player. Patrick Beverley, on the other hand, is sometimes portrayed as a try-hard, performative irritant by his competitors across the league rather than a truly impactful defensive player. Following the Brooklyn Nets’...
Comments / 0