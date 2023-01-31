ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
theknickswall

Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future

Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate

Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
KTLA

Clippers star Paul George selected as NBA All Star reserve

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is going to his eighth NBA All Star Game. George was selected as a reserve for the Western Conference, headlined by All Star captain LeBron James. The 32-year-old wing from Palmdale has played in 37 of the Clippers’ 52 games this season and is averaging 23.3 points, 5.4 assists […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

