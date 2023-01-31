Read full article on original website
Chicago sports mom turns milk into a sports drink
Dairy farmers of the Midwest will love this: another way their cows' milk can be used. Michelle McBride saw two things going on on the sidelines of her kids’ games: She wanted a natural option to the sports drinks being given to the players, one that would hydrate better; and she wanted to do something about the often atrocious behavior by parents. Let’s start with the drinks. She tells WGN’s Steve Alexander in the audio clip below how she assembled a team of scientists, led by former Gatorade Sports Science Institute co-founder Dr. Bob Murray, and some high profile investors to create GoodSport Nutrition. Since milk has long been known as a superior recovery drink for athletes, the GoodSport team found that by removing the protein — what makes milk “milky” — they could create an all-natural hydration drink. After five years of development, GoodSport hit the shelves of Chicago-area retailers like Jewel stores, and recently at Midwest Walmart stores. As for the sideline behavior of adults, GoodSport is committed to creating a more positive culture in sports and is partnering with a number of local and national organizations to not only help improve that culture, but also to make sports more accessible to all young people.
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | February 5th
Dean, Dave, and Andy start this week off by talking about the Chinese Balloon story from this week. Then it is time for Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular health update. Dr. Most starts this week off talking about the COVID National Public health emergency being planned to end on May 11th, but what does that mean for us? And of course Dr. Most answers listener questions.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
The Chicago Auto Show, The Empty Pockets, and Peter Green
Johnnie and Steve are back for a full show and are joined by host of “MotorWeek,” John Davis, to talk about the Chicago Auto Show and both photographer, Jeff Lowenthal, and author, Robert Schaffner to call in to discuss their new book, “Fleetwood Mac in Chicago” as well as their book signing at Space in Evanston. Later, The Empty Pockets join the show in studio to talk about their upcoming album and their appearance at the City Winery on May 4th and Co-Chairman of Wayfarer Studios, Steve Sarowitz talks about how he’s revamping the Landmark Renaissance Place Theater in Highland Park.
Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/04/2023) – David Hochberg with Kari Kohler of Coldwell Banker, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing, and Mega Pros Jeremy
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler from The Kohler Group to talk about how to sell distressed properties in this economy. Next, Igor Murokh of Mr. Floor joined the show to talk about how to prevent winter gaps in your floor. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing talks about their roof inspection they offer. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago had 10th highest inflation rate increase in 2022
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new analysis shows Chicago had the 10th highest inflation rate increase last year. The compilation by Axios looked at Consumer Price Index data. It shows Chicago area inflation rose 5.5% from 2021 to 2022. That’s down from the 7% annual increase the year before. Miami recorded the highest inflation increase at 9.9%. Phoenix came in next at 9.5% followed by Seattle at 8.4% and Atlanta at 8.1%. Philadelphia, New York City, Baltimore, Detroit and St. Louis all saw increases in the 6% range.
Leaving Chicago for friendlier states and how are mountain lions becoming more of a concern?
On this airing of The Great Outdoors, Charlie Potter talks about how the show has recently been traveling to more friendly states. Later, he addresses how mountain lions are a growing concern.
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
2023 Chicago Auto Show celebrates 115th year
While Dave Plier is out, John Landecker fills in and talks with Jennifer Morand, President of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA) and General Manager for the Chicago Auto Show. They talk about the longstanding show history and it’s 115th year in Chicago, as well as the incredible new attractions this year. For tickets and more information, visit chicagoautoshow.com.
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
2 boys, 13 and 15, charged in West Side carjacking
CHICAGO — Two boys, 13 and 15, were charged for forcefully taking a woman’s vehicle in Garfield Park Saturday night. Police reported that the boys will face one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. According to police, the two teenagers were identified by the police Saturday night as the individuals responsible for hijacking a 39-year-old woman’s […]
After Tyre Nichols’s Death, A Video Surfaced Showing A Chicago Police Officer Punching A Man In A Cell
Just days after the release of the contentious video depicting the beating Tyre Nichols endured at the hands of Memphis, Tennessee, police, a guy in Chicago was shown being brutally beaten by an arresting officer inside a holding cell. In 2019, Damien Stewart was stopped for a traffic violation and...
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
Delivery driver shot, robbed in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A delivery driver was shot and robbed in Humboldt Park Thursday night. Police said just before 10 p.m., the 40-year-old driver was delivering food, near Iowa Street and Central Park Avenue, when another man approached him and demanded his property at gunpoint. There was a struggle. The robber took the driver's money and cell phone before shooting him in the legs. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
Man charged with Ford City Mall shooting has a history of gun arrests — and a history of being let off lightly
Chicago — Just over a year ago, in December 2021, CWB Chicago published a story about the number of gun charges that prosecutors drop in Cook County. The story highlighted one man as an example: Giovanni Rodriguez. Chicago police had arrested Rodriguez three times in 15 months for allegedly carrying guns illegally in Little Village. Each time, Chicago cops said their body cameras recorded Rodriguez admitting to carrying the guns. Prosecutors approved felony charges each time but dropped the first two cases within weeks.
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
North Lawndale's Soule restaurant serving up more than just soul food
CHICAGO - In honor of Black History Month, FOX 32 is profiling several Black-owned restaurants that are doing more than just feeding people – they are giving back and making a name for themselves. Sylvia Perez ventured to the West Side to introduce us to a Southern Creole restaurant...
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
