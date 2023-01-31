ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
FSU offers 2024 four-star defensive back Jon Mitchell

Florida State offered Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin junior four-star cornerback Jon Mitchell on Sunday. The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back mentioned FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., as well as head coach Mike Norvell, when sharing news of the offer. Mitchell visited FSU for their first...
Cason Wallace finishes off Florida

After surrendering most of a 14-point second half lead, it was Kentucky point guard Cason Wallace who finished off Florida. Wallace scored 10 of the Wildcats' last 16 points in a 72-67 win over the Gators at Rupp Arena Saturday night as UK won its sixth straight SEC game to improve to 16-7 overall and 7-3 in the league.
GAINESVILLE, FL
