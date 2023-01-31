A two-vehicle crash in Clay County left a two-year-old child with minor injuries. The crash occurred at about 4:55 pm on I-35 near Liberty. State Troopers report both vehicles were northbound and entering heavy traffic. 45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop slowed and was struck from behind by 22-year-old Mackenzie M Wyatt of Cameron. The drivers were not injured, but a child in the Wyatt vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The child was properly restrained.

CLAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO