kchi.com
Permit Renewal Time For UTVs/ATVs & Golf Carts In Chillicothe
Now is the time to renew your ATV/UTV permits with the City of Chillicothe. The City requires permits for all golf carts, ATV’s, and UTV’s if they are driven on public streets. Owners are asked to stop by the City Clerk’s office at City Hall to renew their permit.
kchi.com
Cameron Child Injured In Clay County Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Clay County left a two-year-old child with minor injuries. The crash occurred at about 4:55 pm on I-35 near Liberty. State Troopers report both vehicles were northbound and entering heavy traffic. 45-year-old Casey McKinley of Lathrop slowed and was struck from behind by 22-year-old Mackenzie M Wyatt of Cameron. The drivers were not injured, but a child in the Wyatt vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The child was properly restrained.
kchi.com
Benton Takes Down The Chillicothe Boys 52-39
The Chillicothe High School Boys Basketball team dropped its game to Benton on Friday night 52-39. The Cardinals slowed the game down a ton in the first half and controlled the tempo for most of the ball game. Benton took a 21-16 lead into the halftime break and Chillicothe came...
kchi.com
Grease Fire Early Friday Morning
A report of a grease fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to 228 Herriman early Friday morning. The call was received at about 4:34 am and the firefighters arrived on the scene in two minutes. The dispatch was told the occupant wanted firefighters to check and make sure a fire was “all the way out.” A pan was found on the porch at the address, and the pan contained smoldering hot ash.
