"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar
It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera
Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers
For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
US scrambles F-22s following reports of unidentified flying object over Montana believed to be a Chinese spy balloon
Stratospheric balloons can provide high-resolution photographs of the ground below for a fraction of the cost of a satellite.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
‘Spirit animal’? Rare type of moose seen by team surveying interior Alaska from plane
“He is almost invisible.”
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
Moose loses antlers in ‘once-in-a-lifetime moment’ caught on video
A Canadian wildlife enthusiast captured a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” from his drone. Derek Keith Burgoyne was in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick on Jan. 12 when he witnessed the shocking moment a moose shed its antlers. He spotted three bull moose — two of which had already shed their antlers — and started to film using a drone. As he was filming, the third moose paused, started shaking its body and dropped both antlers into the snow. The video is shot from above, and the moose is seen running away from the scene after dropping its antlers. Burgoyne shared in his video that this was the second...
This Western Pennsylvania Cryptid is Supposedly the Ugliest Animal in the World
Have you ever seen this thing?
a-z-animals.com
King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion
King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion. Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle. However, it’s important to remember that no king rules forever. Individual lions may bite off more than they can chew and find themselves stranded behind enemy lines. Sometimes, entire prides can get wiped out by other lion coalitions.
Some Believe Giant Wolves Still Roam Alaska
The cryptid versus surviving extinct species debate continues.
A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound
If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
This Man Wearing A Grizzly Bear Hide And Scaring Off Concerned Onlookers Is An All-Time Hilarious Prank
What a prank… I mean, how this guy even came up with the idea is beyond me. I do have a theory though. He probably saw all the videos online of people getting dangerously close to very dangerous and wild animals and thought he would have some fun with that.
Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’
What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
Yellowstone guide shares charming video of otter family playing on frozen lake
River otters are well adapted to Yellowstone's icy winters, and can often be spotted during the cold months
'Elusive Creature' Spotted Blending Into California Park Scene
Now you see it, now you don't.
Some of America’s Most Gangster Hunting Camps And Fish Shacks
The era of prohibition was the golden age of the American gangster. Bootleggers and mob bosses back then seemed to operate in a gray area that put them somewhere between criminal and heroic. Gangsters from the 1920s and 1930s still captivate the imagination of storytellers and moviemakers a century later. Names like Al Capone and John Dillinger are still widely recognizable today. What many people may not know about the most notorious gangsters of that era is that most of them loved going hunting and fishing when they weren’t smuggling booze, robbing banks, managing brothels, and running gambling rings.
People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water
Grizzlies are beasts. They are some of the most notorious predators out there and there’s a good reason for it. Grizzly bears, also known as brown bears on the coast, are powerful predators known for their hunting skills and impressive size. Male grizzly bears can grow up to 8 feet in length and weigh over 700 pounds. They hunt a variety of prey, including deer, fish, and small mammals. Capable of hunting deer by using their speed, strength and agility […] The post People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
