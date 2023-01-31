ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar

It doesn’t get any wilder than this. What an incredible video of nature and everything it has in store. When it comes to iconic predators of the North American wilderness, grizzly bears and wolves are at the top of the list. Both animals are apex predators and play crucial roles in shaping the ecosystems they inhabit. Grizzlies are found in Alaska, Canada, and parts of the continental United States, such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. They are omnivores, meaning they […] The post Two Grizzly Bears Slap The Living Hell Out Of Each Other While Wolf Watches From Afar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
People

WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
ALASKA STATE
Upworthy

Canadian man captures the 'one in a million' moment when a moose sheds both its antlers

For those not well versed in moose facts, the shedding of antlers is normally a fairly lengthy process. It happens only once a year after mating season and usually consists of a moose losing one antler at a time. It’s incredibly rare for a bull moose to lose both at the same time—and even more rare that someone would actually catch it on film. That’s why shed hunter (yes, that’s a real term) and woodsman Derek Burgoyne calls his footage of the phenomenon a “one-in-a-million” shot.
Outsider.com

Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Moose loses antlers in ‘once-in-a-lifetime moment’ caught on video

A Canadian wildlife enthusiast captured a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” from his drone. Derek Keith Burgoyne was in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick on Jan. 12 when he witnessed the shocking moment a moose shed its antlers. He spotted three bull moose — two of which had already shed their antlers — and started to film using a drone. As he was filming, the third moose paused, started shaking its body and dropped both antlers into the snow. The video is shot from above, and the moose is seen running away from the scene after dropping its antlers. Burgoyne shared in his video that this was the second...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
a-z-animals.com

King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion

King of The Jungle No More, These Buffalo Simply Destroy a Lion. Lions are referred to as the king of the jungle. However, it’s important to remember that no king rules forever. Individual lions may bite off more than they can chew and find themselves stranded behind enemy lines. Sometimes, entire prides can get wiped out by other lion coalitions.
Whiskey Riff

A Mountain Lion Screaming In The Woods May Be Nature’s Scariest Sound

If I’m in the great outdoors and hear this, I’ll be running back to four walls and a roof in a heartbeat. Mountain lions are one of America’s top predators. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, they have the greatest range of any living mammal in the Americas, stretching from the Canadian Yukon to The Strait of Magellan in Chile, and are able to make their home in any number of environments, like mountains, forests, deserts, and wetlands.
COLORADO STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’

What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Some of America’s Most Gangster Hunting Camps And Fish Shacks

The era of prohibition was the golden age of the American gangster. Bootleggers and mob bosses back then seemed to operate in a gray area that put them somewhere between criminal and heroic. Gangsters from the 1920s and 1930s still captivate the imagination of storytellers and moviemakers a century later. Names like Al Capone and John Dillinger are still widely recognizable today. What many people may not know about the most notorious gangsters of that era is that most of them loved going hunting and fishing when they weren’t smuggling booze, robbing banks, managing brothels, and running gambling rings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Whiskey Riff

People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water

Grizzlies are beasts. They are some of the most notorious predators out there and there’s a good reason for it. Grizzly bears, also known as brown bears on the coast, are powerful predators known for their hunting skills and impressive size. Male grizzly bears can grow up to 8 feet in length and weigh over 700 pounds. They hunt a variety of prey, including deer, fish, and small mammals. Capable of hunting deer by using their speed, strength and agility […] The post People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy