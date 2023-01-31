Super Bowl week has begun. Let's enjoy it as being in three Super Bowls in four years is a rare event. I am old enough to remember the 50 years in between Super Bowls. If you are headed to Glendale, AZ it will be mostly nice this week with highs in the 60s and 70s. But, Super Bowl weekend will likely be cool, highs in the 50s, with a chance of rain showers. The stadium has a retractable roof, so it will be dry for the game.

13 HOURS AGO