ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Moose 95.1 FM

Thinking About Moving to Montana? These 5 States Are Much Better

Thinking about moving to Montana? Before you do, you might want to consider a few other places first. In the past few years, Montana has experienced an influx of new residents. For many that decided to pack their belongings and hit the road for the treasure state, it was a rude awaking. Montana lacks the conveniences and amenities that are found in most other states across the country.
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
K2 Radio

Why It’s So Hard To Plow Wyoming Roads

If you have ever had to go outside and shovel snow, you know it's hard work. It's nice when the snow is dryer. That makes it light and fluffy. Wet snow is harder to lift. So how hard is it to keep the roads clear when we have a good snow coming down?
WYOMING STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location

It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Popular Northeast ski resorts forced to close due to unseasonable warmth, lack of snow

Unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of snow in the Northeast have forced some popular ski resorts in the region to temporarily close. The Northeast saw numerous record-high temperatures to start the new year, melting a good portion of the region’s snowpack. For Vermont ski resorts, the warm temperatures continued to diminish snowpack and hinder any chances for either natural or manmade snow. “Recently, it’s simply not been cold enough for many ski resorts to effectively make snow,” said Spencer Spellman, senior editor for On The Snow. Spellman said that the precipitation they’ve gotten along with the warmth in the Northeast has only hurt the mountains. “That’s on top of...
VERMONT STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars

Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Futurism

Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies

Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Sentinel, Yellowstone, Wyoming, USA By Thomas Carr

Fresh morning snow graced this lone lodgepole pine overlooking Porcelain Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park. The contrast of the snow and ice with the often-dramatic tones of the geyser basin provides endless landscape compositions. The turquoise pools in the middle of the composition made for an excellent midground subject.
WYOMING STATE
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy