This Weekend In Laramie: Arts and Crafts, Bingo, Pie & MANY MORE
Phew, after the horrendous weekend last week, at least the weather calmed down and we can finally go out and do some fun activities without having to freeze our asses off. Enjoy the weather this weekend, Laramie folks, because with how it is here, we'll never know when will the next time we'll have good weather.
This Weekend in Cheyenne: Mini-Golf, Markets, Mics, and More!
Does anyone else feel like January went by way too fast? The first weekend of February is here! And the weather looks like it will be more forgiving this weekend, so why not enjoy it? Kickstart your February by exploring all Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Friday, February 3.
Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND
Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
Valentine’s Party For The Kiddos In Laramie This Weekend
Join The Nest Laramie for a fun Valentine’s celebration this weekend! Bring your kiddos for a fun Valentine's Party, where there will be a card-making station, Valentine-themed sensory play, and a festive snack.
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM
Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie
When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming
According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies
It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
UPDATE: Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Open
Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic. Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic. WYDOT says travelers should expect slush. 6:19 P.M. UPDATE:. The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record
January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
Come And Serve On The City Of Laramie Boards & Commissions
Calling all Laramie citizens. Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Volunteering to serve on one of our Boards and Commissions is a great way to show that you care and share your knowledge and expertise with our community. A few positions are open...
