Lowkey lovebirds Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are the definition of dreamy in this rare snapshot of their latest, romantic date night. On Jan 27, Anstead shared a super-sweet, romantic photo of him and the Oscar-winner dancing with the caption, “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x.” In this truly magical photo, we see Zellweger and the Master Mechanic star looking so in love, with his arms wrapped around her as they look into each other’s eyes. We see them dancing under twinkly lights, with Anstead looking handsome in white converse and a gray suit, along with Zellweger looking enchanting...

5 DAYS AGO