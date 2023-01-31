ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere

The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits  Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night.  On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits.  The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
OK! Magazine

Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos

The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger Look So In Love in This Magical & Super-Rare PDA-Filled Photo

Lowkey lovebirds Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are the definition of dreamy in this rare snapshot of their latest, romantic date night. On Jan 27, Anstead shared a super-sweet, romantic photo of him and the Oscar-winner dancing with the caption, “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x.” In this truly magical photo, we see Zellweger and the Master Mechanic star looking so in love, with his arms wrapped around her as they look into each other’s eyes. We see them dancing under twinkly lights, with Anstead looking handsome in white converse and a gray suit, along with Zellweger looking enchanting...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 73, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, Look So In Love During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva stunned on the red carpet for a screening of his latest film Maybe I Do in the Big Apple on Tuesday, January 17. The actor, 73, and publicist, 39, were all smiles as they posed for photos at the showing of the new rom-com. The pair sweetly smiled at each other as they looked into one another’s eyes, before smiling for more red carpet photos.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split

"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement

R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
OK! Magazine

Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!

Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the lovey pictures. The singer even left some emojis, writing, "😍😍😍."Biel's 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell added, "Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy