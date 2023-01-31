Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere
The up-and-coming model and the musician hit the red carpet in matching all-black outfits Leni Klum and her dad, Seal, reunited for a glamorous movie night. On Wednesday, the father-daughter pair were spotted at the Shotgun Wedding premiere in Los Angeles, where they posed for the cameras in coordinating black outfits. The 18-year-old model, whom Seal shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a classic little black dress styled with a black clutch bag and platform heels. She made a statement with her beauty look, wearing a bright red lip...
Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
Ant Anstead & Renee Zellweger Look So In Love in This Magical & Super-Rare PDA-Filled Photo
Lowkey lovebirds Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger are the definition of dreamy in this rare snapshot of their latest, romantic date night. On Jan 27, Anstead shared a super-sweet, romantic photo of him and the Oscar-winner dancing with the caption, “Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…❤️💫x.” In this truly magical photo, we see Zellweger and the Master Mechanic star looking so in love, with his arms wrapped around her as they look into each other’s eyes. We see them dancing under twinkly lights, with Anstead looking handsome in white converse and a gray suit, along with Zellweger looking enchanting...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look
Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
Richard Gere, 73, & Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, Look So In Love During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva stunned on the red carpet for a screening of his latest film Maybe I Do in the Big Apple on Tuesday, January 17. The actor, 73, and publicist, 39, were all smiles as they posed for photos at the showing of the new rom-com. The pair sweetly smiled at each other as they looked into one another’s eyes, before smiling for more red carpet photos.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong.
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
Miranda Lambert Stands to Make a Killing With Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert credits her Las Vegas venue for her visually stunning display as she earns a lot of money from the residency.
Singer Babyface Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife $37,500 Per Month In Divorce Settlement
R&B singer and music producer Babyface reached a divorce settlement agreement with his ex-wife and will pay $37,000 per month in support to his former spouse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Babyface, 64, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, reached the deal with his ex, Nicole Pantenburg. Unlike most high-profile divorces, Babyface and Pantenburg entered into their divorce finalization on amicable terms. According to The Blast, the former Dancing with the Stars announced he separated from his now ex-wife in the summer of 2021. The singer made the decision to end his marriage and officially filed for divorce days later. While...
Jessica Biel Gushes Over Husband Justin Timberlake On His Birthday — See The Adorable Photos!
Better together! Jessica Biel couldn't help but gush over her husband, Justin Timberlake, on his 42nd trip around the sun. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you," the actress, 40, captioned some photos of the couple on a boat. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the lovey pictures. The singer even left some emojis, writing, "😍😍😍."Biel's 7th Heaven costar Beverly Mitchell added, "Happy Birthday J!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while...
