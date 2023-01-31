Baylor Bears Release 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

Bears playing eight home games and lose a traditional rival in 2023 schedule.

Big 12 fans had been waiting for Tuesday's football schedule drop for months, eager to see who would (or wouldn't) be on their team's slate as the conference welcomes in four new members, creating a temporary 14-team league.

For Baylor Bears fans who love a game at McLane Stadium, they rejoiced at the drop. Baylor is playing eight home games in 2023, including the first four weeks of the season.

After starting the campaign against Texas State, the Bears host two marquee matchups in a three-week span. On September 9, Baylor hosts the two-time reigning PAC 12 champion Utah Utes, followed by the conference opener two weeks later when they host the Texas Longhorns.

The Bears will face two of their new conference opponents on the road, traveling to UCF on September 30 and then to Cincinnati after a BYE week to take on the Bearcats on October 21. The other new charter Big 12 member, the Houston Cougars, will be in Waco on November 4.

As the regular season schedule winds down in November, the Bears will face arguably their toughest stretch of games. Like in 2022, Baylor will face Big 12 finalists Kansas State and TCU in back-to-back weeks on November 11 and November 18, both on the road.

Baylor fans may also not have to worry about the Oklahoma Sooners on the schedule anymore, as the Bears will not face them for the first time since 1995, a year before the Big 12 was formed. Even after an entertaining and competitive home-and-home series with the BYU Cougars the last two seasons, they will not take on Baylor in 2023.

The Bears will close out the season by hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 25.

