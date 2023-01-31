Read full article on original website
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
NBC Sports
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers reportedly make offer, LeBron says ‘duh’ Irving helps Lakers
Nets fans booed Kyrie Irving when he was put up on the jumbotron at Barclays Center before the game Friday night (Irving was out vs. the Wizards). Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the Nets are talking to several teams about a potential deal, with the Lakers, Suns and Mavericks at the front of the line. This trade could come together in the next few days, allowing the teams involved to make other moves before next Thursday’s deadline.
NBC Sports
Nets fans boo Kyrie Irving after he appears on jumbotron
While Kyrie Irving didn't play on Saturday, Nets fans were still able to express their displeasure with him. Ahead of Brooklyn's home matchup with the Washington Wizards, a video of Irving was shown on the Barclays Center jumbotron and met with loud boos from fans. Irving stunningly requested a trade...
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
NBC Sports
Draymond, Kerr unhappy with how Dubs closed out Mavericks
The Warriors came away Saturday night with a much-needed 119-113 win over the Luka Dončić-less Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Despite the victory, various members of the Warriors were displeased by how they pulled out the win over a hobbled Dallas squad in the waning moments of the game.
NBC Sports
Domas, Kings explain why Fox's All-Star snub 'unbelievable'
De'Aaron Fox's omission from the 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster is not sitting well with the Kings. Speaking with The Sacramento Bee's Chris Biderman, Fox's teammates shared their thoughts on the 25-year-old's exclusion from the All-Star team. "Yeah, that's crazy man," Malik Monk told Biderman. "S--t is unbelievable, especially with...
NBC Sports
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade
The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period after his trade request was granted and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the...
NBC Sports
Dončić leaves game with heel contusion, could miss games
Luka Dončić was in control — he scored 21 points in the first quarter — and the Mavericks were cruising to a win. Then Dončić went for a dunk, Brandon Ingram slid in for the block from behind, and Dončić hit the ground. Hard.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
NBC Sports
Mo Bamba comes off bench to fight Austin Rivers, five players ejected
Well, that escalated quickly. I mean, that really got out of hand fast. Friday night saw a rare true punches-thrown brawl in the NBA. The Timberwolves Austin Rivers — who was in the game — had missed a corner 3 in front of the Magic bench a few possessions previously and there had been a lot of trash talk. He came over and confronted the Magic’s Mo Bamba and the fight started when Bamba came off the bench and threw punches at Rivers. And then it was on, with other players jumping in.
NBC Sports
Report: Kings among six teams interested in Pistons' Noel
The Kings reportedly have expressed interest in Detroit Pistons’ big man Nerlens Noel, but they aren’t the only ones. Sacramento is one of six teams showing interest in the 6-foot-10 center, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported Sunday, citing league sources. The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets also are interested in Noel, per the report.
NBC Sports
Michigan State, Rutgers clash in Big Ten Super Saturday matchup
The stakes will be high and the stage will be grand when Rutgers and Michigan State head to Madison Square Garden for the annual Big Ten Super Saturday matchup in New York. Both programs are trying to make headway in the jam-packed Big Ten Conference, with the Spartans (14-8, 6-5) having lost four of six and the Scarlet Knights (15-7, 7-4) winners of four of six. Rutgers enters the weekend tied for second in the league with Illinois; Michigan State is part of a six-way tie at 6-5.
NBC Sports
Unseld sees a new level of confidence in Avdija
Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija has been putting his name on teams' radars recently with his standout play on the court. Acquiring the nickname ‘Turbo’, he’s been grabbing the attention of his teammates and coaches, in particular that of head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Avdija was in...
NBC Sports
Ant more surprised by Fox's NBA All-Star snub than his own
The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday, and neither Kings star De'Aaron Fox nor Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made the cut. While there's a case to be made for both players as All-Stars, Edwards couldn't believe Fox wasn't named to the roster. "I didn't even watch it. I knew...
NBC Sports
Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks
Dallas desperately needed a second star and shot creator to go next to Luka Dončić. They got one — Mark Cuban has always been willing to take risks to win. The question about how long this can last comes later. The Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to...
NBC Sports
Warriors relieved after Steph feared worst with leg injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Any Steph Curry injury brings a somber tone to the Warriors and the rest of the NBA. For the second time this season, however, the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief with their superstar sidelined. The Warriors on Sunday announced an MRI taken Saturday night showed...
NBC Sports
Fox, Ingram, Zion among players out for Kings-Pelicans clash
A short-handed Kings team will head to New Orleans to take on an even more short-handed Pelicans team Sunday at Smoothie King Center. For the second consecutive game, Sacramento will be without their star guard De’Aaron Fox, who remains out due to personal reasons. Fox's presence certainly was missed...
NBC Sports
Brooks given one-game suspension for shot to Mitchell (who was fined)
Dillon Brooks did earn a suspension for hitting Donovan Mitchell in the “groin,” but he got off light. Brooks was suspended one game and Mitchell got a $20,000 fine for their altercation during the Cavaliers’ win against the Grizzlies on Thursday night, the league announced. “Brooks initiated...
NBC Sports
Myers addresses Steph's comments about NBA load management
Load management for NBA superstars is a hot topic around the league. As teams grind through an 82-game schedule, they opt to rest their most valuable players in an effort to preserve them for the playoffs. As teams take precautions, there's a perception that players don't want to suit up,...
NBC Sports
Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline
Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
NBC Sports
Kerr praises Wiseman, bench despite Dubs' loss to Nuggets
Even in a tough loss to the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr still saw some positives from an otherwise disappointing game. Speaking with reporters after Golden State's 134-117 loss to Denver on the second night of a back-to-back, with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green out, Kerr was happy with certain aspects of his team Thursday night.
