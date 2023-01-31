Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports

In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:

Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA

An update on the Miles Bridges situation

Most likely Hornets players to be traded

Terry Rozier's value around the league

You can WATCH the podcast in the video player above, listen below on Spotify or subscribe HERE to add it to your podcast library for later.

You can read Jake's work at @YahooSportsNBA and pick up a copy of his book "Built to Lose: How the NBA's tanking era changed the league forever" online or at your local book store.

