Podcast: Trade Deadline Talk with Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports
In part 1 Chase and James hit on the latest round of Hornets trade rumors in"Real or Not Real". Then in part 2 they welcome one of the best sourced NBA reporters in the business Jake Fischer to discuss:
- Charlotte's front office perception around the NBA
- An update on the Miles Bridges situation
- Most likely Hornets players to be traded
- Terry Rozier's value around the league
You can WATCH the podcast in the video player above, listen below on Spotify or subscribe HERE to add it to your podcast library for later.
You can read Jake's work at @YahooSportsNBA and pick up a copy of his book "Built to Lose: How the NBA's tanking era changed the league forever" online or at your local book store.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counselling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MI/NJ/TN/PA/WV/WY), 1-800NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in
AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/
NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. $200 in Free bets: New customers only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 pregame moneyline bet. $200 issued as eight (8) $25 free bets. Bet must win. Ends 1/8/23 @ 8pm. Risk-Free Stepped Up SGP: 1 Token issued per eligible game. Opt in req. Min $1 bet. Max bet limits apply. Min. 3-leg. Each leg min. -300 odds, total bet +100 odds or longer. Ends at start of final game of the 2022-2023 NBA
Comments / 0