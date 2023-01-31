Tomorrow's birthdays
Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 86. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 84. TV personality Joy Philbin is 82. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 73. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 72. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (MOO’-mee) (“Lost in Space”) is 69. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 67. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 59. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. Comedian Pauly Shore is 55. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 54. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 54. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 52. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 48. Musician Jason Isbell is 44. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 40. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ″Laguna Beach”) is 37. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 36. Singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 29.
