Watch: Chelsea star Marc Cucurella's incredible reaction, as he learns Jorginho has left for Arsenal

By Mark White
 5 days ago

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella learned that Jorginho was moving to Arsenal live on camera.

The surprise was palpable, as the Spaniard was asked who the most intelligent player was in the Chelsea squad. After answering Jorginho, someone off camera told the unsuspecting Cucurella that he may have to change his answer.

Jorginho has tied up a £12 million move across London, with Arsenal signing him to strengthen their title bid. Still, that didn't deter Cucurella.

Jorginho is leaving Arsenal for Chelsea – and Marc Cucurella found out with the rest of us (Image credit: Getty)

"I would say Jorginho," Cucurella says in the video for GOAL , despite hearing that his colleague is leaving. How loyal of him.

"I read yesterday," he says, when told of the move before someone off screen says, "There's photos of him."

"Nooo!" Cucurella exclaims.

You can see the video for yourself above.

Marc Cucurella only joined Chelsea in the summer – but says Jorginho is the smartest player he's played with (Image credit: Chelsea)

Chelsea are selling Jorginho, reportedly, to bring in Enzo Fernandez. The Benfica star is set to sign for over £100m.

Just don't ask Cucurella for any updates on how the move is going. He finds out with the rest of us, apparently.

Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer , with the West Ham midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea .

Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez , whom they were linked with at the start of January.

But the Blues look set to be beaten by Liverpool to the signature of Wolves star Matheus Nunes this summer .

