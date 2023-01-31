Laid To Rest: George Floyd's Family & Biden White House Officials To Attend Tyre Nichols' Funeral In Memphis

mega

The family of late George Floyd and four Biden White House officials are set to attend the funeral services of Tyre Nichols on February 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Floyd family's presence at the celebration of life is a haunting reminder of continued acts of police brutality since Floyd's 2020 death sparked outrage across the country.

Almost a month after five Memphis police officers beat Nichols, 29, to death after a traffic stop, the young man will be laid to rest.

Prior to their announcement about heading to Memphis for the funeral service, the Floyd family sent their condolences to Nichols' family, who have experienced an unfathomable level of pain that Floyd's loved ones unfortunately know all too well .

Ben Crump , the attorney who represented Floyd's family, told TMZ that the family will make the trip to Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, where the service is being held.

The presence of four White House officials also expected to be at the church sent a powerful message to lawmakers.

President Joe Biden has called for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was originally drafted by US Congress in 2021 but failed to pass the senate.

The police reform legislation was introduced after protests erupted across the country over outrage from ex-police officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin 's heinous actions against Floyd, which also resulted in his death.

Keisha Lance Bottoms , the Director of White House Office of Public Engagement, is expected to be in attendance, along with her colleagues Tara Murray , senior advisor Mitch Landrieu and Erica Loewe , the director of African American media.

The Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church's senior pastor has also spoken out about Nichols' death and its impact on reshaping the nation's stance on policing and brutality from officers .

"We need public safety, right? We need law enforcement to combat pervasive crime," said senior pastor Jason Turner . "Also, we don't want the people who are sworn to protect and serve us brutalizing us for a simple traffic stop, or any offense."

Turner referred to the four video clips of Nichols' initial traffic stop and subsequent beating as "further proof that our city's and our nation's criminal justice systems are in dire need of change."

Turner has used his Sunday sermons as a time for the community to come together to heal, as well as an effort to keep pressure for a full and transparent investigation into the MPD and address overarching themes of injustice by officers who were sworn to serve and protect.

"You need answers to heal. And accountability," Turner told local news per the Daily Mail . "We want his family to know he will not be forgotten, and the fight is not over."

Nichols was a passionate 29-year-old father who had an infectious love for skateboarding and photography, specifically of sunsets.

Five officers have been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping for their role in his death. A six officer was "relieved of duty" after he attempted to use a taser on Nichols during his initial stop, before he escaped offers and ran for his life.

Nichols was apprehended once more and endured a brutal beating by officers while he was arrested. CCTV footage captured the heartbreaking scene play out, as officers and paramedics stood by Nichols and watched as he lost consciousness and control of his body, while they failed to provide him necessary and crucial medical treatment.