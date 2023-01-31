MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday in southeast Minot on a series of drug charges, as part of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Gaige Allard and 29-year-old Tabitha Belgarde with five counts each. Allard faces five felony counts, and Belgarde faces two felonies and three misdemeanors, according to online records.

