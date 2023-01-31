Read full article on original website
CASPER, Wyo. — A man wanted in Natrona County is now in custody in North Dakota, according to an email from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. “Elijah Dobbins is in custody in Minot, North Dakota,” the email said, providing a link to the original news release from Thursday.
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two people were taken into custody Tuesday in southeast Minot on a series of drug charges, as part of a Ward County Narcotics Task Force operation. Prosecutors charged 30-year-old Gaige Allard and 29-year-old Tabitha Belgarde with five counts each. Allard faces five felony counts, and Belgarde faces two felonies and three misdemeanors, according to online records.
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
