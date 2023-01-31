The legendary Smokey Robinson is a musical icon who has made an indelible mark on the music industry. He began his career in 1955 as the lead singer of The Miracles, and he quickly became one of Motown’s most successful artists. His distinct voice, coupled with his songwriting abilities and production skills, have won him numerous awards over the years including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Throughout his illustrious career he has released more than 35 studio albums and composed hits such as “Tears of a Clown” and “My Girl” that are still beloved by fans around the world today. His productions for other artists like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and Mary Wells also make him one of Motown’s greatest contributors to its success during its heyday in the late 1960s and 1970s. He continues to perform live performances around the world today where his timeless songs create unforgettable moments for audiences everywhere. As one of soul music’s most iconic voices, Smokey Robinson will forever remain an inspiration for generations to come!

