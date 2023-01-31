Read full article on original website
The Iconic Legacy of Smokey Robinson: Celebrating a Music Legend — Stay tuned…. you just never know…..
The legendary Smokey Robinson is a musical icon who has made an indelible mark on the music industry. He began his career in 1955 as the lead singer of The Miracles, and he quickly became one of Motown’s most successful artists. His distinct voice, coupled with his songwriting abilities and production skills, have won him numerous awards over the years including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Throughout his illustrious career he has released more than 35 studio albums and composed hits such as “Tears of a Clown” and “My Girl” that are still beloved by fans around the world today. His productions for other artists like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and Mary Wells also make him one of Motown’s greatest contributors to its success during its heyday in the late 1960s and 1970s. He continues to perform live performances around the world today where his timeless songs create unforgettable moments for audiences everywhere. As one of soul music’s most iconic voices, Smokey Robinson will forever remain an inspiration for generations to come!
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Names His Favorite Rolling Stones Song
Brian Wilson mentioned his favorite Beatles and Rolling Stones songs. Here's what we learned from The Beach Boys member's memoir, 'I Am Brian Wilson.'
There's Quite an Interesting History Behind Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly With His Song"
In terms of impact on jazz, soul, and R&B music, few can hold a candle to what Roberta Flack has accomplished. Although she is now retired, Roberta's legendary music career gave way to five Billboard No. 1 singles, made her the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, and secured the adoration of millions of fans worldwide.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
musictimes.com
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
'The soul of L.A.': 20 years after his death, the stars are aligning for Warren Zevon
The singer-songwriter is a nominee for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the subject of a tribute concert and a forthcoming documentary.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
The history of blues music in america
Blues music is a genre that has its roots in African American communities in the southern United States, specifically in the Mississippi Delta region. The origins of the blues can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, with its earliest forms appearing in the form of work songs, spirituals, and field hollers.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Celebrities who died in January 2023
This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
thehypemagazine.com
RIAA Surprises Iconic Entertainer Dolly Parton with More Gold
The inimitable icon Dolly Parton is known for always being, “fine and dandy,” but recently the Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) added a little extra sparkle to her smile. RIAA Chairman/CEO Mitch Glazier and SVP Artist and Industry Relations Jackie Jones celebrated a couple of additional milestones in her illustrious career during a surprise moment in Nashville. Dolly was presented with plaques commemorating Gold certification of “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Faith” with Galantis featuring Mr. Probz.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
BET
Social Media Reacts to Smokey Robinson's 'Gasms' Album Title
Smokey & Friends, released in 2014, was the most recent studio album from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, who worked with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, and John Legend. With his first album in nine years, Smokey is bringing his sultry voice back on wax--but, social media users are both shocked and amused by the album's title and salacious tracklist. Gasms features song titles like, "How You Make Me Feel," "I Wanna Know Your Body" and "I Fit In There." The first single is called, "If We Don’t Have Each Other."
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Smokey Robinson Announces New Album, Shares “If We Don’t Have Each Other”
Smokey Robinson has announced a new album, Gasms. The project is set to drop on Friday, April 28. The new LP will be Robinson’s first in almost 10 years. The Motown standout released Smokey & Friends in 2014, which featured other big names like Elton John, James Taylor, Steven Tyler, Mary J. Blige, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend. To celebrate the album news, Robinson also released the project’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other.”
