Bears to Move Back TWICE in NFL Draft's First Round?
According to a report, it appears there is a sense that the Bears can move back two times in the first round and still find a player they like.
5 B1G stars named Senior Bowl Practice Players of the Week
The Senior Bowl is college football’s top postseason game. The game features the cream of the crop from the senior class as they gear up for the NFL Draft. Senior Bowl participants spend a week in Mobile, Alabama, meeting with NFL teams. While they hope to impress scouts and coaches, their peers also take notice.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (EAST)
Five players from the east team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed
After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Draft: 3 packages that could get the No. 1 pick from the Bears
The Chicago Bears are actively looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a couple of teams should be bidding high for the rights to that slot. Now that the Super Bowl has approached, we need to look at teams who have their eyes on the 2023 NFL Draft, notably the Chicago Bears.
Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl
Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears trade back with Panthers, land offensive playmaker in new mock draft
The Bears should have no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. While the Colts and Texans have emerged as early favorites for a potential trade partner, there are a good number of teams inside the top-10 that would love to move up to the top spot.
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage. The expectation is the Bears will look to trade out of the top spot, as they don’t need a quarterback with Justin Fields on the roster. And there should be no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, which would give them choice of draft pick. Or, most likely, quarterback.
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rapheal Davis, former Purdue star, makes case for Purdue-Indiana being greatest college basketball rivalry
Rapheal Davis made a bold claim Saturday morning ahead of a top 25 matchup between No. 1 Purdue and No. 21 Indiana. The former Purdue B1G Defensive Player of the Year said that the rivalry between the Boilermakers and Hoosier is the greatest rivalry in college basketball. Step aside, Duke-North Carolina!
Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga
Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
FOX Sports analyst highlights Minnesota lineman for boosting NFL Draft stock at Senior Bowl
Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz turned heads in Mobile, Alabama this past weekend. The departing standout Gopher helped his NFL Draft stock with a successful Senior Bowl. RJ Young of FOX Sports ranked Schmitz No. 3 among his 5 biggest “winners” of the Senior Bowl. Prior to Saturday’s...
Let's Make a Deal: Brokering the Value of the Bears' No. 1 Draft Pick
Dissecting the potential return if the Bears trade the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Mantrez Walker, elite 2025 LB, sets commitment date and includes 2 B1G teams as finalists
Mantrez Walker’s recruitment is coming to an end later this month. On Friday afternoon, Walker announced his top 4 programs and said he will share his commitment on Feb. 11. He’s considering Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Florida. Here’s his announcement:. Walker is a linebacker prospect from...
Penn State wrestling continues string of dominance with brilliant dual win at Ohio State
Penn State wrestling’s string of dominance in the B1G is not going anywhere anytime soon. The Nittany Lions flexed their muscle once again, this time in a 29-9 road dual win over Ohio State in Columbus. The dual actually started out in fantastic fashion for the Buckeyes. Malik Heinselman...
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick
As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
Michigan announces date for 2023 spring game
Michigan football fans can make plans to be back in the Big House this April. The Wolverines announced Friday that they will be holding their annual spring game on April 1. The traditional Maize vs. Blue game is set for Michigan Stadium. A kickoff time has not yet been announced.
3 Teams Which Could Trade for Lions' No. 6 Overall Pick
Read more on three teams which could make a trade for the Detroit Lions' No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
