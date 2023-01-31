ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

saturdaytradition.com

5 B1G stars named Senior Bowl Practice Players of the Week

The Senior Bowl is college football’s top postseason game. The game features the cream of the crop from the senior class as they gear up for the NFL Draft. Senior Bowl participants spend a week in Mobile, Alabama, meeting with NFL teams. While they hope to impress scouts and coaches, their peers also take notice.
MOBILE, AL
The Comeback

Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed

After a tumultuous season, in which he was benched multiple times for his performance, Zach Wilson’s days in New York no longer appeared to be numbered. In a recent article in The Athletic, NFL insider Jeff Howe revealed that the Jets don’t intend to trade Wilson, despite his shortcomings. Obviously, that could change if New Read more... The post Huge, surprising Zach Wilson update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage. The expectation is the Bears will look to trade out of the top spot, as they don’t need a quarterback with Justin Fields on the roster. And there should be no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, which would give them choice of draft pick. Or, most likely, quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska hoops shocks Penn State behind electric performance from Keisei Tominaga

Nebraska basketball just made things a lot harder for Penn State and its journey to an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The Cornhuskers played a complete game at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, especially so from junior guard Keisei Tominaga, who was doing his best Steph Curry impersonation. Tominaga dropped a career high 30 points Sunday in a 72-63 win over the Nittany Lions also adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist. He was 5-10 from range.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick

As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan announces date for 2023 spring game

Michigan football fans can make plans to be back in the Big House this April. The Wolverines announced Friday that they will be holding their annual spring game on April 1. The traditional Maize vs. Blue game is set for Michigan Stadium. A kickoff time has not yet been announced.
ANN ARBOR, MI

