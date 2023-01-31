According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.

