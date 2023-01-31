Read full article on original website
tvinsider.com
First Look at Wendie Malick in ‘Shrinking’: See Her With Harrison Ford (VIDEO)
A new doctor is thrown into the mix in Shrinking Episode 3, dropping Friday, February 3 on Apple TV+. And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at Wendie Malick‘s guest star role in the series. Malick plays Dr. Julie Baram, neurologist to Harrison Ford‘s Paul Rhoades (she’s also...
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell’s Drinking Leads to Her ‘Demise,’ Reality Steve Says
Christina Mandrell's drinking causes major issues for her in 'The Bachelor' Season 27, according to spoilers. Here's what Reality Steve said.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the Movies
According to Variety.com, Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s daytime soap Days of Our Lives, died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a familiar guest presence on American TV from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of another daytime drama, CBS’s The Young and Restless. He also appeared in programs such as Starsky & Hutch, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Six Million Dollar Man, Cannon, Kojak, Mannix, Sea Hunt, That Girl, and Barnaby Jones. In the TV-movie Love Boat II, Redeker portrayed Captain Madison.
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"
Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
Why Ben Gazzara Was Never Seen on a ‘Frasier’ Episode: His Spectacularly Weird Request
'Frasier' offered legendary actor Ben Gazzara a role on one episode of the 'Cheers' spinoff. Had Gazzara not made this demand, they would've hired him.
Complex
Hulu Bringing Back ‘King of the Hill’ With Original Creators
Fox’s iconic animated sitcom King of the Hill is officially getting a revival on Hulu. Variety reports the series’ co-creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to executive produce the reboot alongside incoming executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. King of the Hill previously ran for 13 seasons on Fox from January 1997 to September 2009.
Heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ episode could finally score Nick Offerman his first Emmy bid for acting
HBO’s “The Last of Us” continues to draw millions of viewers into its bleak, fungus-infused apocalypse. Week two of the video game adaptation saw the largest week-to-week increase in viewership in the history of this cable giant. Looking beyond any viewership metrics, though, the show’s third episode, “Long, Long Time,” has the potential to correct one of the greatest sins in awards show history: it could finally snag an acting Emmy nomination for Nick Offerman. (SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE FOLLOW) SEE Here comes the ‘shroom: ‘The Last of Us’ renewed for Season 2 by HBO Episode three spends most of its running...
nickalive.net
Paramount+ Commences Production on "Frasier" Reboot
Frasier Crane Returns to Where It All Began for New Series. Legendary Director James Burrows to Direct First Two Episodes. New Series Produced by CBS Studios in Association with Grammnet NH Productions. Feb. 1, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced that the news series FRASIER, starring and executive produced by Kelsey...
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
‘The Office’: Which 2 Cast Members Dubbed Themselves ‘Emmy-Losing Actors’
How many Emmy nominations and wins did 'The Office' receive during its nine season run and which actors got snubbed?
Anthony Anderson to Play Car Salesman Who Can Perform Miracles in Amazon Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Anthony Anderson is attached to star in a comedy series in development at Amazon titled “Miraculous,” Variety has learned exclusively. Per the official logline, the single-camera show would center “on a happily amoral car salesman (Anderson) who one day, for no particular good reason, walks on water. A miracle of God might just be the worst thing to happen to him in his life.” The project hails from writer and executive producer Blake Masters, with Anderson set to executive produce in addition to starring. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce, as will...
Eddie 'Lockjaw' Davis and Shirley Scott heat things up in their 'Cookbook' sessions
This is FRESH AIR. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says tenor saxophonist Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis and organist Shirley Scott had one of the great jazz partnerships in the late 1950s. A new anthology focuses on their "Cookbook" series of albums recorded over a six-month period. Here's Kevin's review. (SOUNDBITE OF EDDIE...
‘King of the Hill’ Revival Ordered at Hulu
A “King of the Hill” revival has been ordered to series at Hulu, I tell you what. The updated version of the beloved adult animated comedy hails from original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as well as Saladin Patterson. All three are also executive producers on the show, with Patterson also set to serve as showrunner. Judge and Daniels executive producer under their Bandera Entertainment banner. 3 Arts’ Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein also executive produce along with Bandera’s Dustin Davis. 20th Television Animation is the studio. Judge will once again lead the voice cast, with original cast...
Collider
James Roday Rodriguez Sees 'Psych 4' In the Near-Future
James Roday Rodriguez, who plays the fan favorite fake psychic Shawn Spencer, is predicting a Psych 4 film in his future. Based on the popular comedy-drama series Psych that ran for eight seasons from 2006 to 2014, Psych: The Movie centers around sleuth’s mystery adventures along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill, The West Wing) and was released via the show’s original USA Network in 2017. Following the success of the first film, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home and Psych 3: This Is Gus premiered on Peacock in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
The original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring, has died at age 64
LISA LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Lurch, where are you, Lurch? It's me, Wednesday. MARTÍNEZ: Among her many mischievous hobbies, her character liked to play with spiders and detonate dynamite. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE ADDAMS FAMILY") LORING: (As Wednesday Addams) Don't you trust me? I'm your friend. INSKEEP: Loring...
