Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf
(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
US News and World Report
U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
US News and World Report
Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Says More U.S. Weapons Supplies Mean 'All of Ukraine Will Burn'
(Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said the supply of more advanced U.S. weaponry to Ukraine will only trigger more retaliatory strikes from Russia, up to the extent of Russia's nuclear doctrine. "All of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's rule will burn," journalist Nadana Fridrikhson quoted him as...
US News and World Report
Iran Acknowledges 'Tens of Thousands' Detained in Protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by...
US News and World Report
Balloon Bickering Over Biden's Actions, China's Intentions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Senator Booker Sees Delicate Path Forward for Police Reform
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker on Sunday said he believes a policing reform bill could pass the current Congress, although he acknowledged that it will be an uphill battle given disinterest in the Republican-led House of Representatives. "I'm sobered about the belief that we can get a...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China Has Reasons to Keep Cool After U.S. Downs Suspected Spy Balloon
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of "serious repercussions", but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair. Regional analysts and diplomats are closely...
US News and World Report
Thousands of Danes Protest Cancelling of Public Holiday
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered in Copenhagen on Sunday to protest a bill put forward by the government to scrap a public holiday to help finance increased defence spending. The demonstration was organised by the country's biggest labour unions which oppose abolishing the Great Prayer Day, a Christian...
US News and World Report
Brazilian Justice Confirms Senator Told Him About Election Conspiracy Meeting With Bolsonaro
LISBON/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes confirmed on Friday that Senator Marcos do Val told him about an election conspiracy meeting he allegedly attended with former President Jair Bolsonaro and former lawmaker Daniel Silveira last year. Do Val revealed on Thursday that Silveira, a close...
US News and World Report
IMF Giving Pakistan Tough Time in 'Unimaginable' Economic Crisis - PM
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a "tough time" over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis. Hours after his remark, the Pakistani rupee hit a record low against...
US News and World Report
Former Foreign Minister Holds Lead in Cyprus Vote, Runoff on Feb 12
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides held a lead in Cyprus presidential elections on Sunday, early results showed. With 27% of the island-wide vote counted, independent candidate Christodoulides was polling 33.1%, while career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by left-wing AKEL, was drawing 28% of the vote. Averof Neophytou,...
US News and World Report
Cyprus Presidential Vote to Go to Runoff Feb 12, Exit Poll Says
NICOSIA (Reuters) - Former Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was in the lead in Cyprus's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but was likely to fall short of an outright majority and face a runoff on Feb. 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, was seen taking between 30.5%...
US News and World Report
China Expresses Regret for Drifting Balloon That Alarmed U.S. Military, Leaders
China on Friday expressed regret for a large balloon that floated into American airspace, causing alarm among U.S. national security decision makers, saying it was a “civilian airship” that drifted off course. [. READ:. China Says Balloon Over U.S. Is Civilian Vessel Blown off Course ]. The Chinese...
US News and World Report
U.S., Allies Say IAEA Report Shows Iran Inconsistent in Meeting Nuclear Obligations
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.N. watchdog report shows Iran is being inconsistent in meeting its nuclear obligations, the United States, Britain, France and Germany said in a joint statement on Friday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticized Iran on Wednesday for making an undeclared change to the interconnection between the...
US News and World Report
India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Will Not Strike Russian Territory With New Missiles
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons pledged by the United States to hit Russian territory and will only target Russian units in occupied Ukrainian territory, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday. The United States confirmed on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike...
US News and World Report
U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Wins EU Pledges of Support, No Promise of Fast-Track Accession
KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid time lines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to...
US News and World Report
Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned
(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...
Comments / 0