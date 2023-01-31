ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Reactions to the Death of Former Pakistan President Musharraf

(Reuters) -Following are reactions to the death on Sunday of former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf:. FAWAD CHAUDHRY, A FORMER MUSHARRAF AIDE AND CURRENTLY A SENIOR LEADER OF FORMER PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN'S PARTY. "He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that...
US News and World Report

U.S. Fighter Jet Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon With Missile

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (Reuters) -A U.S. military fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic -- and public -- spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Chinese Spy Balloon Spotted Flying Over the United States, Pentagon Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, U.S. officials said on Thursday, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The incident recalls...
MONTANA STATE
US News and World Report

Iran Acknowledges 'Tens of Thousands' Detained in Protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by...
US News and World Report

Balloon Bickering Over Biden's Actions, China's Intentions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers on Sunday accused China of deliberately surveilling sensitive U.S. military sites with a suspected spy balloon and said the Biden administration had given Beijing an intelligence opening by not downing the balloon during its high-altitude drift through American airspace. The balloon's presence in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Senator Booker Sees Delicate Path Forward for Police Reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker on Sunday said he believes a policing reform bill could pass the current Congress, although he acknowledged that it will be an uphill battle given disinterest in the Republican-led House of Representatives. "I'm sobered about the belief that we can get a...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Thousands of Danes Protest Cancelling of Public Holiday

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered in Copenhagen on Sunday to protest a bill put forward by the government to scrap a public holiday to help finance increased defence spending. The demonstration was organised by the country's biggest labour unions which oppose abolishing the Great Prayer Day, a Christian...
US News and World Report

IMF Giving Pakistan Tough Time in 'Unimaginable' Economic Crisis - PM

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the International Monetary Fund was giving his country a "tough time" over unlocking stalled funding from a $6.5 billion bailout at a time of "unimaginable" economic crisis. Hours after his remark, the Pakistani rupee hit a record low against...
US News and World Report

Former Foreign Minister Holds Lead in Cyprus Vote, Runoff on Feb 12

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides held a lead in Cyprus presidential elections on Sunday, early results showed. With 27% of the island-wide vote counted, independent candidate Christodoulides was polling 33.1%, while career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by left-wing AKEL, was drawing 28% of the vote. Averof Neophytou,...
US News and World Report

Cyprus Presidential Vote to Go to Runoff Feb 12, Exit Poll Says

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Former Cypriot foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides was in the lead in Cyprus's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, but was likely to fall short of an outright majority and face a runoff on Feb. 12. Christodoulides, running as an independent, was seen taking between 30.5%...
US News and World Report

India, U.S. Discuss Narendra Modi White House Visit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Will Not Strike Russian Territory With New Missiles

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine will not use longer-range weapons pledged by the United States to hit Russian territory and will only target Russian units in occupied Ukrainian territory, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Sunday. The United States confirmed on Friday that a new rocket that would double Ukraine's strike...
US News and World Report

U.S. Pauses Activity at Three Airports for 'National Security Effort' Amid Questions About Chinese Spy Balloon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it paused departures and arrivals at three airports including Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina on Saturday because of a "national security effort." The action occurred amid reports that a Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, which has been flying across the...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
US News and World Report

Ukraine Wins EU Pledges of Support, No Promise of Fast-Track Accession

KYIV (Reuters) -The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid time lines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to...
US News and World Report

Ukraine, Russia Swap Prisoners; Bodies of British Volunteers Returned

(Reuters) -Ukraine and Russia traded almost 200 prisoners of war in a swap announced separately by both sides on Saturday, with the bodies of two British volunteers also being sent back to Ukraine. The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said 116 Ukrainians had been returned, while Russian news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy