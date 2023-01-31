ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight news - ‘TUF: All My Children edition’

It didn’t take long for Dustin Poirier — someone with a vested interest in a certain Irish sports star — to respond to the big The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 news. Earlier today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President, Dana White, announced that former “double champ,” Conor McGregor, will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon to fight Michael Chandler after the pair are done coaching TUF 31.
Highlights! Ryan Bader sends Fedor Emelianenko into retirement with first-round TKO loss | Bellator 290

Ryan Bader was okay with giving Fedor Emelianenko all of the spotlight in the leadup to their rematch at Bellator 290, but come fight night, “Darth” was all business. From the jump, the two came out swinging and Bader tagged Fedor early. As the round progressed, Emelianenko tried to be aggressive but Bader was up for the task. During an exchange, Bader clipped the former PRIDE FC champion, sending him tumbling to the canves.
Film star Liam Neeson hates UFC, Conor McGregor: ‘He gives Ireland a bad name!’

Not everyone is thrilled about Conor McGregor’s Hollywood move. McGregor’s will make his film debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the Roadhouse remake, which does not yet have a release date. Liam Neeson, for instance, revealed some issues with McGregor during an interview with Men’s Health. Well, Neeson actually...
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season

It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
Power Slap ratings plummet to lowest point yet in week three

Despite being promoted more than next week’s UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV), Power Slap is not exactly thriving on cable tv. On Wednesday night, Power Slap went on air for the third week of its scheduled eight episode run, and ShowBuzzDaily reported the latest viewer count (H/T Bloody Elbow). The...
Dana White backs Derrick Lewis after latest loss: ‘He isn’t going anywhere’

“The Black Beast” isn’t going anywhere. Derrick Lewis suffered another disappointing loss on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68, getting absolutely run over by Serghei Spivac in the main event. Lewis never even touched Spivac, who took his opponent down and submitted him with an arm triangle choke three minutes into the first round (watch the finish here).
Eddie Hearn reveals talks with Nate Diaz about Canelo Alvarez fight: ‘Nate Diaz can box’

Nate Diaz is playing all angles since hitting free agency late last year and this includes sending feelers out for a potential clash with boxing great Canelo Alvarez. After finally parting ways with UFC last November following a 16-year career with the promotion Diaz is now one of the hottest free agents on the combat market. From his clashes with Conor McGregor to his massive “BMF” title fight with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz has taken his stock to new heights over the years and is one of the most respected fighters around.
UFC Vegas 68 bonuses: Rinya Nakamura leads $50K winners with debut KO

Serghei Spivac put the heavyweight elite on notice last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) at UFC Vegas 68 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Moldovan contender submitted former UFC title challenger Derrick Lewis in the main event. In addition to the heavyweight main...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 officially booked for Dublin on May 20 | Video

Amanda Serrano (44-2-1, 30 KO) took care of business last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on DAZN from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, defending her WBC, WBO and IBF featherweight titles while winning the WBA featherweight title from Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KO).
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 68 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 68 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
LIVE! Watch Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix press conference stream

Before the ceremonial weigh-ins for Bellator 290 (full video and results here) at about 2:55 p.m. ET, all eight participants for the upcoming Lightweight World Grand Prix will take part in a special press conference to talk about the upcoming tournament. The opening round match ups will see Tofiq Musayev...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bellator 290: Unlike Khabib, Fedor will never leave MMA forever after retirement fight tonight

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, recently announced that he would step away from mixed martial arts (MMA) altogether, meaning he would no longer be coaching his team that comprises several of his close friends and family members. “The Eagle” enjoyed a good and prosperous run as...

