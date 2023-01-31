ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

IMPACT AZ 2025 Announces JPMorgan Chase as Title Sponsor and Program Details for Supplier Diversity Readiness Initiative

By Millionaire Mastermind Academy
kentuckytoday.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in

VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
VERSAILLES, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy