Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota boys and girls hockey top performers of the week (Jan. 24-30) Minnesota high school boys and girls basketball top performers (Jan. 24-30) 1. Warroad (18-0) Last Week: 3 It was bound to happen eventually. After ...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
North takes 2-game lead in SSC Roller coasters usually are shut down during Minnesota winters, but Lakeville North and Rosemount on Tuesday took girls basketball fans for a topsy-turvy ride. North, playing at home, appeared to have the game under control, making four three-point baskets in the second half as its lead grew to 14 points. Rosemount came back, causing Panthers fans to squirm in their seats. The Irish took...
UTICA, NE — The Southern Nebraska Conference's 2023 Championship games are set. No. 3 Fillmore Central will take on No. 4 David City in the boys title game while No. 1 Milford squares off with No. 2 Superior for the girls championship game. Fillmore Central advanced to the conference...
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (7-16, 1-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-11, 7-4 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Matt Norman scored 25 points in North Dakota's 91-75 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.
