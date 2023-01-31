Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
Major Florida hospital hit by a possible ransomware attack
A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology.
A wonderful opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in Florida: Apply to get $32/hour
Working for a company like Buc-ee's has its own pros and cons. You earn a steady income, get different social security benefits and your career grows with time, which means you gain enough experience and skills needed to succeed.
DeSantis promises to approve 6-week ‘heartbeat’ abortion, permitless carry in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Tallahassee event that he would sign a 6-week abortion ban, and permit-less carry, legislation into law for Florida.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Accused of Declaring War on Blacks in Florida
February is Black History Month in America, and Black lawmakers, alongside activists, are playing the race card against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers for acknowledging the monthly celebration of African-American history in the U.S. Gov. DeSantis is being accused of declaring "war on Black people." State Senator Shevrin...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Walton Co. Sheriff reacts to proposed new gun law
WALTON COUNTY, Fl. (WMBB) — New state legislation could change gun laws. The proposed law would allow people to conceal carry without having a permit. “The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership,” Governor Ron DeSantis said. But DeSantis said it is now a priority. Florida law does not […]
mycbs4.com
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
A Florida Native Shares Their Reasons for Leaving the State. Do You Agree?
Are there too many people moving to Florida and is life getting harder living in the Sunshine State?. The answer is yes according to one person. A Floridian on the Reddit website posted that after living in Florida their whole life, they had had enough and were moving.
Ron DeSantis Says Florida Bill Being Drafted for State Control of Disney's Reedy Creek District
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that a bill is currently in the works that would give the state control over Reedy Creek, the special tax district originally created to assist with the initial development of Walt Disney World more than 50 years ago.
Ron DeSantis files legal complaint against Orlando foundation for allegedly sexualizing kids with drag show
The DeSantis administration filed a formal legal complaint against an Orlando venue for illegally exposing young children to "lewd activity" during a Christmas drag show.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
Ron DeSantis Taps Former Rick Scott, Tom Rooney Aide as Charlotte County Elections Supervisor
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Leah Valenti as Charlotte County supervisor of elections. Valenti, of Port Charlotte, is the external affairs manager for TECO Peoples Gas. She previously served as the Southwest Florida district director to US. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and district director to then U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, R-Fla.
Hanna: “That Material Should Not Have Been On That Bulletin Board”
After a story by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna told The Florida Standard that messages on a bulletin board at Rickards High School were removed because the content violated school board policy. TR first reported that Leon County Schools was investigating the legality of the contents of a bulletin board controlled by […]
WESH
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Comments / 0