FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
FOX Sports

LAFC signs defender Sergi Palencia from Saint-Étienne

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC signed Spanish defender Sergi Palencia on Thursday to a two-year contract through the 2024 season. The 26-year-old Palencia is joining the defending Major League Soccer champions from Saint-Étienne in France's Ligue 2. His deal with LAFC includes a contract option for 2025.
CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Porterville Recorder

Messi scores as PSG moves 5 points clear but Mbappe injured

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday. Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under...
Yardbarker

Agent admits Kiwior was wanted by top teams in Italy before Arsenal turned up

Arteta made it a priority in the winter to sign another reliable left-footed centre back after becoming overly reliant on Gabriel Maghalaes on the left side of Arsenal’s central defense, the Brazilian being his only reliable left-footed centre back. He chose Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior. There’s a lot of buzz...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
OnlyHomers

Football Superstar Suffers Significant Injury

There is bad news in the world of club football on Thursday after Paris Saint-Germain announced that superstar Kylian Mbappe will miss a significant amount of time after suffering an injury during their match against Montpellier.
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
Yardbarker

David Beckham Explains Why Lionel Messi Is His Favorite to Watch Play Football

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is a footballer many current and past players enjoy watching, including former Manchester United star David Beckham. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami explained why he enjoys watching Messi. Beckham noted the qualities on the pitch, but there’s also an aspect away from the field that draws him to the Argentine.
FOX Sports

Club World Cup: Al Ahly beats Auckland, faces Sounders next

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Al Ahly will face the Seattle Sounders in the second round of the Club World Cup after beating Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday. Goals from Hussein Elshahat, Mohamed Sherif and Percy Tau at the Tangier Stadium in Morocco ensured the Egyptian team progressed to the next round of the tournament, which also features Champions League winner Real Madrid and Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo.
The Associated Press

João Cancelo gives Bayern new energy ahead of key games

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo might have been the missing piece in Bayern Munich’s puzzle. The Portuguese fullback, for so long a key player at Manchester City, looked a perfect fit on his Bayern debut, needing only 17 minutes to set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.
SB Nation

Andrey Santos scores again as Brazil beat Ecuador at CONMEBOL U20 Championship

Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos made it four goals in four games last night, as Brazil beat Ecuador in the first game of the second group stage at the CONMEBOL U20 Championship in South America. Santos’s goal in the 81st minute came just a few minutes after Ecuador had cut the...
FOX Sports

Raphinha gets another chance for Barcelona with Dembélé out

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Last year, after a season without titles following the exit of Lionel Messi, Barcelona took the risky decision of selling off a part of its future earnings in exchange for quick cash it could turn into talented signings. The group of newcomers who arrived at...

