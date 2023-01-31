Read full article on original website
Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’
SMITH COUNTY – A man is wanted by Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring,” Smith County officials said. Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and drives a red Chevrolet Colorado with the license plate number of LCN0550. He is known to run from police and is considered to have violent tendencies, according to Smith County officials. If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, please contact Lt. Josh Hill with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at (903)-590-4885 or email at jhill@smith-county.com.
Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and run
WINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. According to our news partner KETK, on Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a wall at the Country Lane Apartments on Taylor Drive. The wall that the truck ran into allegedly had a child on the other side of it causing injury to the child. According to Winnsboro officials, the vehicle immediately reversed, left the scene, traveled north on Taylor Drive and then accelerated westbound down Coke Road.
Man killed in pedestrian crash near Waskom
HARRISON COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightl-iner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Department of Public Safety and our news partner KETK, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.” Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck had no injuries reported.
Smith County issues disaster declaration following winter storm damage
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a Disaster Declaration on Thursday for the county due to damage caused by the winter storm, the county announced. Across the county, trees and limbs have fallen causing damage to houses and buildings along with power outages. Residents whose property was affected should report them. “Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads,” the county said. To report downed trees in the roadway in Smith County outside of city limits, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
East Texans hit hard by power outages
EAST TEXAS — Power outages emerged front and center Wednesday afternoon as winter weather persisted in East Texas. Our news partner KETK reported counties throughout the area were affected. As of late afternoon, Smith County alone was reporting over 32,000 outages. Among other things, some traffic signals in Tyler were out of commission. Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution in such situations — along with keeping continued hazardous road conditions in mind in some areas. Crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.
