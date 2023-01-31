Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter

Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years ?

Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood . However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.)

The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird ‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had murdered the guilty-of- nothing Sgt. Logan.)

The decision not to move forward with Season 2 comes as something as a surprise considering New Blood ranked as Showtime’s most-watched series in the premium cabler’s history , with the 10-episode continuation averaging 8 million weekly viewers. But as noted above, the demise of New Blood does not spell the end of the Dexter brand. Far from it.

According to insiders, Showtime — which will soon merge with Paramount+ — is exploring a number of new iterations of Dexter , including a prequel series centered around a young version of the titular antihero.

A Showtime rep was not available for comment on the quasi-cancellation of New Blood or the future of the franchise.

Immediately following the finale of New Blood , showrunner Clyde Phillips told TVLine that a potential second season is “all in Showtime’s hands,” adding, “If they were to call me and say, ‘We want to do [a second season], we want you to figure it out,’ I’m pretty busy, but I would drop everything I’m doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it’s really up to Showtime.”