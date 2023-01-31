Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Related
Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection
Words Sarah Tarca Whatever your feelings are about Emily in Paris, can we all just agree that Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is the best character on the show? A sassy, fiercely loyal feminist who can somehow make latex look good, she’s a far better friend than Emily, and someone we’d all personally like in... The post You Can Now Shop Ashley Park’s Impressive Handbag Collection appeared first on Grazia USA.
Noah Cyrus Gives Goth Style the High-Fashion Treatment in Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals at Alexandre Vauthier’s Summer 2023 Show
Noah Cyrus attended the Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday in gothic glamour. The “Mad at You” songstress was clad in a sheer dress and leg-climbing footwear. Cyrus’ dress was a pleated floor-length style with a mock neckline and black ruffle trim that gave the garment a whimsical effect. Layered underneath the sheer garment sat a bedazzled silver sequined halter-style bra and high-waisted underwear, offering the performer extra coverage. On her feet, Cyrus opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded, making for a dainty construction. On the...
Grace De Monaco Fragrance Collection Sails Into U.K. Market With Harrods
LONDON — The Grace De Monaco luxury fragrance and silk accessory collection is landing in the U.K. at Harrods on Wednesday, as part of an international rollout plan for the luxury house founded in 2021. Grace De Monaco, which sells fragrance, homeware and accessories, describes itself as a “luxury-for-good maison” and a “new model” for high-end brands. All profits from product sales are destined for the Princess Grace Foundation USA, which supports emerging artists in theater, dance and film.More from WWDAlexander McQueen Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at HarrodsA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service Award Harrods will launch with...
Vogue
Angelina Adds An Updated Diana Favourite To Her Wardrobe Of Classic Accessories
Investment bags are at the heart of Angelina Jolie’s wardrobe. Saint Laurent’s Icare tote, Celine’s clasp purse and Salvatore Ferragamo’s Studio bag are among her current favourites, and she recently added Dior’s new 95.22 top-handle to her collection. The actor was seen carrying a cream version of the bag in Paris (fitting given its heritage) which offset her black gold-buttoned coat dress and stilettos.
Irina Shayk Storms the Runway in Lion-Head Dress & Heels for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Irina Shayk made a viral runway statement while walking in Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Shayk hit the runway for creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a ruched black velvet one-sleeved gown with a draped floor-length skirt. However, the dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive tawny golden lion’s head — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone viral, though Schiaparelli clarified on Instagram that no animals were harmed in...
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Louis Vuitton Vintage Bags
Buying vintage is the obvious sustainable and affordable solution to getting your hands on an iconic Louis Vuitton bag. But with so many bogus bags on the market, which websites can you trust?. Founded in Paris in 1854, Louis Vuitton has become a staple for the style-conscious. Renowned for its...
GW Hatchet
Look no further than your wardrobe to follow the most fashionable trends of 2023
2023 is the year of closet couture. Investing in the new year’s fashion trends doesn’t mean you have to overhaul your wardrobe. In fact, everything you need to stay in style might already be in your clothing collection. From repurposing preloved denim to raiding your family and friends’...
Lisa Rinna Serves Fierce Catwalk in Bodysuit & Stiletto Pumps for Rotate Birger Christensen’s Fall 2023 Fashion Show
Lisa Rinna made a bold return to the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen during Copenhagen Fashion Week. The Rinna Beauty founder closed the show for designers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Friis Madsen, posing in a black bodysuit. The nearly sheer piece featured two thin upper straps and a low flat neckline, embellished with sparkling rhinestones reading “Rotate.” Giving Rinna’s outfit a rockstar edge were large gold post earrings and a fluffy leopard-printed gold, black and pale tan faux fur coat, shrugged to hang off her shoulders. When it came to footwear, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star slipped on a classic...
Vogue
Back To Basics: The Wardrobe Staples Vogue Editors Couldn’t Live Without
Much like beauty, I would argue that fashion basics are in the eye of the beholder. Yes, us fashion editors like to bang on about the “building blocks” that make up a successful wardrobe, and while we can’t deny that some pieces really are non-negotiable – can anyone function without a perfect white T-shirt? – the pieces that end up being the real sartorial workhorses often differ from person to person. One man’s statement is another man’s staple.
The 25 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her, From Chocolate and Caviar to Jewelry and Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Like clockwork, Valentine’s Day has reared its heart-shaped head, springing forth by surprise, leaving many scrambling in search for something that’ll truly resonate, that will conjure emotions of appreciation, devotion and unbridled love for longer than 24 hours. Indeed, the best Valentine’s Day gifts for the women in your life should feel like magic. It should spark a sensation that has your wife, partner or paramour swooning. It should be exceptional. Yes, a thoughtful card or poem may—just may—do the...
Beyond Leather: Wool, Cashmere, and Shearling Handbags
While leather and canvas are among the handbag’s most popular materials, wool - including cashmere - is having a major moment this season.
These are the best deals on Good American jeans, bodysuits and jumpsuits
Good American, which was founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede, is having a sale with up to 40% off select women’s styles. The sale features Good American jeans discounted in a range of women’s sizes from 0-32 plus. The retailer also has dropped prices on popular apparel,...
The Best Womenswear Is at the Menswear Shows
The ready-to-wear shows are starting in less than two weeks, but already we’ve seen some incredible women’s fashion at the men’s shows (and not just because we were on Tár-watch, imagining the looks from the collections that Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the Academy Award-nominated film Tár, might wear). Perhaps because their main focus is menswear, these clothes often have a different point of view from women’s style—and seem closer to an utopian vision of gender-neutral fashion. While some designers lean into the contrast of classically gendered clothes, others instead show the same shapes and silhouettes; baggy trousers and jackets, maxi skirts, and chunky knits on models of all gender presentations.
H&M Releases Second Collection for ‘Let’s Make Denim Better’ Campaign
H&M Group is continuing its efforts toward more sustainable practices with a new men’s denim collection. The Swedish clothing company on Thursday will release the second collection under its “Let’s Make Denim Better” campaign, which focuses on offering styles made with sustainable and recycled materials. H&M is teaming with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for the collection, working to meet the foundation’s sustainability guidelines.More from WWDWhat To Watch: Men's TrendsMen's Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Denim DaysA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot The collection offers eight styles including jeans, jackets and shirts designed in a classic style. The pieces are created...
Noah Cyrus is Chicly Wrapped in Camel Coat and Heels for Patou’s Fall 2023 Runway Show
Noah Cyrus brought cozy style to Patou’s fall 2023 runway show in Paris this week. On Friday, the “I Burned LA Down” singer attended the French brand’s “Shopping Chronicles” fashion show at La Samaritaine, wearing an oversized camel trench coat. The sharp cashmere piece featured a boxy fit with a pointed collar and long sleeves, cinched with a tied waist belt atop a light beige ribbed sweater. Cyrus accented her outfit with sheer black tights for a winter-worthy finish. Cyrus further accessorized for the occasion with dark shield sunglasses and gold double-hoop drop earrings, as well as Patou’s $1,250 Le Patou handbag, a curved...
Elie Saab Pre-Fall 2023
Elie Saab imagined the pre-fall collection as a return to reality, for women who want to be “cool and shine from the morning onward,” the couturier said at a preview. And in this reality, no garment is too pedestrian to wear — provided it is worked over with a couture eye.
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy's Spring 2023 Collection Packs a Vibrant Punch in Workwear
In the early ‘90s, Laguna Beach surfer Shawn Stüssy unintentionally landed in fashion after screen-printing graphic T-shirts to match his custom-designed surfboards. Today, the Californian wave rider’s emblematic, graffiti-influenced emblem is a signature in the world of streetwear — and the beach-boy-turned-designer is expanding his imprint at full speed.
better.net
Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein on Timeless Design, Balance and Ushering in the Next Generation of Buccellati
Lucrezia Buccellati Wildenstein is the fourth generation of her family — and first female — to lead their iconic Italian brand, Buccellati, into the future. Serving as brand ambassador and co-creative director with her father, Andrea Buccellati, Buccellati Wildenstein stepped into the position in 2014. Founded in 1919 by her master goldsmith great-grandfather, Mario, the firm is renowned for exquisite, timeless jewelry with intricate designs and Italian excellence.
Comments / 0