The ready-to-wear shows are starting in less than two weeks, but already we’ve seen some incredible women’s fashion at the men’s shows (and not just because we were on Tár-watch, imagining the looks from the collections that Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the Academy Award-nominated film Tár, might wear). Perhaps because their main focus is menswear, these clothes often have a different point of view from women’s style—and seem closer to an utopian vision of gender-neutral fashion. While some designers lean into the contrast of classically gendered clothes, others instead show the same shapes and silhouettes; baggy trousers and jackets, maxi skirts, and chunky knits on models of all gender presentations.

6 DAYS AGO