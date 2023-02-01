ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkQJ_0kXjXsy800
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game.

The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Jan. 30 are 1-4-12-36-49 and the Powerball is 5. The Power Play multiplier for the drawing was 2.

The Power Play prize-winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less in Orange County in Newburgh, lottery officials said.

The Power Play ticket, the third place prize – not including the jackpot – was doubled to $100,000 due to matching the multiplier, lottery officials added.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Daily Voice

2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $6,500

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $6,500. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
