Northern Nevada Medical Center's new ER at Spanish Springs officially opens

Sparks welcomed a new freestanding emergency room Monday as Northern Nevada Medical Center officially opened its ER at Spanish Springs facility.

The ER at Spanish Springs, which first broke ground in late 2021, opened to the public at 7 a.m. today at Pyramid Way and Oppio Ranch Parkway.

The facility is the second freestanding emergency room completed by Northern Nevada Health Systems in Reno-Sparks after its ER at McCarran opened in 2020.

“We have seen great success with the freestanding emergency department model and want to bring care closer to home for our patients,” said Helen Lidholm, CEO of NNMC, in a statement. “The opening of the ER at Spanish Springs addresses a need for additional healthcare options driven by patient choice.”

Northern Nevada Health Systems also broke ground last December on a third freestanding emergency room, the ER at Damonte Ranch, in south Reno, which is slated to open in 2024.

Parent company Universal Health Services has been on an expansion spree in recent years, which included opening the Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center hospital off Longley Lane in southeast Reno in April. The new hospital has a labor and delivery unit, and announced an inpatient pediatric care unit in December, shortly after Saint Mary’s Medical Center announced that it was closing its long-running maternity ward.

The new 24/7 ER at Spanish Springs will offer treatment for emergencies such as trauma, heart attack and stroke, with more serious cases being diverted to the appropriate facility such as the Renown level 2 trauma center if needed. The freestanding ER can also do lab draws and imaging services such as X-rays and CT scans.

More details about the freestanding emergency rooms can be found at Northern Nevada Health Systems’ emergency services site .

